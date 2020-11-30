Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Czech crown heads for biggest monthly gain since 2008

By Reuters Staff

    WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and
Polish zloty were on track for their best month in
years on Monday, as central European currencies gained amid
increased optimism about a vaccine-driven economic recovery next
year.
    The crown and zloty were heading for their biggest monthly
gains since 2008 and 2012 respectively, at the end of a month
when news regarding coronavirus vaccines and a U.S. presidential
election results seen by many economists as favourable for the
global economy encouraged investors to return to riskier assets.
    "The Czech crown, as well as other regional currencies,
benefited from improvement in global sentiment in past weeks,"
said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE in
Prague.
    "The Czech crown outperformed against the Hungarian forint
and Polish zloty, as it weakened quite a lot since late August,
so there was a room for a recovery, as the crown was
undervalued."
    At 1012, GMT the crown was up 0.15% against the euro at
26.16. The zloty gained 0.10% to trade at 4.4781. The Hungarian
forint strengthened 0.47% to 359.95.
    In Romania, where markets were closed for a holiday, the leu
 was little changed at 4.8725.
    Stocks we mainly down, with the biggest losses on Poland's
WIG 20 index, which was down 1.45%.
    "We are seeing a little profit-taking," said Bartosz
Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, the continuation of a
process that started last week after a strong performance in
November.
    Czech and Polish 10-year yields were
both down around 1 basis point at 1.265% 1.231% respectively. In
Poland, the finance ministry was due to announce debt supply for
December at 1400 GMT.
    "The finance ministry will probably confirm its intention to
issue bonds at one switching auction on Dec. 11," PKO BP
analysts wrote in a note.
    "Low supply of securities will support bond prices until the
end of the year." 

    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1112              
                                     CET               
                            CURRENC                           
                            IES                        
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.1600  26.1980   +0.15%   -2.78%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  359.950  361.650   +0.47%   -8.00%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4781   4.4826   +0.10%   -4.95%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8725   4.8753   +0.06%   -1.73%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5530   7.5553   +0.03%   -1.42%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.540  117.580   +0.03%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              969.56  968.320   +0.13%  -13.09%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           38949.6  39308.9   -0.91%  -15.48%
                                  3        0           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1825.91  1852.69   -1.45%  -15.08%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           9286.11  9286.11   +0.00%   -6.93%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   892.24   885.46   +0.77%   -3.63%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1691.50  1686.79   +0.28%  -16.16%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   714.20   715.55   -0.19%  -10.91%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   425.79   425.70   +0.02%  -25.06%
                   > Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1470   0.0580   +090bp    +6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.7980   0.0030   +156bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.2650  -0.0140   +185bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0360  -0.0320   +079bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.4440  -0.0590   +121bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.2310  -0.0090   +181bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                   FORWARD                                    
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.38     0.44     0.53     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.71     0.72     0.73     0.76
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.21     0.21     0.21     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note:     are for ask                                
         FRA       prices                              
         quotes                                        
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
 


    


    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in
Prague; editing by Larry King)
