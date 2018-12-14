Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Czech crown holds gains, fuelled by rate hike hopes

Krisztina Than, Jason Hovet

    By Krisztina  Than and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown held
onto earlier gains, bucking weakness in eastern Europe on
Friday, after a central bank board member earlier this week
flagged the possibility of raising interest rates again soon.
    On Friday at 0754 GMT, the crown was flat at 25.80
versus the euro,  weaker than its 200-day moving average of 25.7
to the euro. Both the Hungarian forint and the Polish
zloty eased slightly.
    "The crown is benefiting from optimistic and hawkish central
bank comments that indicate the December policy meeting does not
have to be only in the direction of an earlier indicated pause
(in rate tightening)," CSOB said in a note.
    Even if the bank keeps rates on hold next week, the analysts
said, the expectations for faster tightening were likely to
prevail, especially if the crown remains weaker than the central
bank's forecasts early next year.
    Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda told Reuters
on Wednesday that a weaker-than-expected crown was a reason to
debate another interest rate increase next week.
    The bank's November forecast saw the crown at an average
25.7 to the euro in the final quarter. It has averaged near
25.85 in the past two months. 
    The Czech central bank, which defends a lower inflation
target at 2 percent, has been raising rates while its Hungarian
and Polish peers have so left rates unchanged.
    Hungary's central bank will hold its last rate meeting this
year on Dec. 18, where no change in rates is expected. It might
send some signals about tightening  market liquidity next year.

    Central European stocks dropped on Friday in line with the
rest of Europe. Shares fell after weak Chinese data renewed
worries about the health of the world's second-largest economy
and potential damage from Washington's trade war with Beijing.
    "We expect a moderate decline on the Budapest Stock Exchange
today after the disappointing Asian data," brokerage Equilor
said.
    At 0911 GMT the Budapest bourse's main index was down
0.4 percent, while the main Warsaw index traded one
percent lower.
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              0954 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech                  25.8020   25.8100    +0.03%    -1.01%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               323.9000  323.3600    -0.17%    -4.01%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.2996    4.2963    -0.08%    -2.87%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.6525    4.6525    +0.00%    +0.58%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.3880    7.3925    +0.06%    +0.57%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               118.2700  118.2800    +0.01%    +0.19%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2018
 Prague                 1025.78  1029.170    -0.33%    -4.86%
                                        0            
 Budapest              39862.46  40041.71    -0.45%    +1.23%
 Warsaw                 2284.92   2310.66    -1.11%    -7.16%
 Bucharest              8585.70   8588.43    -0.03%   +10.73%
 Ljubljana               799.30    797.47    +0.23%    -0.88%
 Zagreb                 1737.81   1733.02    +0.28%    -5.70%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    747.22    750.48    -0.43%    -1.66%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   590.41    590.47    -0.01%   -12.85%
                       BONDS                                 
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.6980    0.1000   +229bps    +11bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.8270    0.0530   +210bps     +8bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.9690    0.0000   +171bps     +3bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.4330   -0.0090   +203bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    2.3980    0.0050   +267bps     +3bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    2.9640    0.0080   +271bps     +4bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                 T                   
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      2.19      2.31      2.37      2.01
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.29      0.50      0.76      0.13
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      1.75      1.77      1.81      1.72
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
 


 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)
