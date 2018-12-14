CEE MARKETS-Czech crown holds gains, fuelled by rate hike hopes

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown held onto earlier gains, bucking weakness in eastern Europe on Friday, after a central bank board member earlier this week flagged the possibility of raising interest rates again soon. On Friday at 0754 GMT, the crown was flat at 25.80 versus the euro, weaker than its 200-day moving average of 25.7 to the euro. Both the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty eased slightly. "The crown is benefiting from optimistic and hawkish central bank comments that indicate the December policy meeting does not have to be only in the direction of an earlier indicated pause (in rate tightening)," CSOB said in a note. Even if the bank keeps rates on hold next week, the analysts said, the expectations for faster tightening were likely to prevail, especially if the crown remains weaker than the central bank's forecasts early next year. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda told Reuters on Wednesday that a weaker-than-expected crown was a reason to debate another interest rate increase next week. The bank's November forecast saw the crown at an average 25.7 to the euro in the final quarter. It has averaged near 25.85 in the past two months. The Czech central bank, which defends a lower inflation target at 2 percent, has been raising rates while its Hungarian and Polish peers have so left rates unchanged. Hungary's central bank will hold its last rate meeting this year on Dec. 18, where no change in rates is expected. It might send some signals about tightening market liquidity next year. Central European stocks dropped on Friday in line with the rest of Europe. Shares fell after weak Chinese data renewed worries about the health of the world's second-largest economy and potential damage from Washington's trade war with Beijing. "We expect a moderate decline on the Budapest Stock Exchange today after the disappointing Asian data," brokerage Equilor said. At 0911 GMT the Budapest bourse's main index was down 0.4 percent, while the main Warsaw index traded one percent lower. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0954 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech 25.8020 25.8100 +0.03% -1.01% crown Hungary 323.9000 323.3600 -0.17% -4.01% forint Polish 4.2996 4.2963 -0.08% -2.87% zloty Romanian 4.6525 4.6525 +0.00% +0.58% leu Croatian 7.3880 7.3925 +0.06% +0.57% kuna Serbian 118.2700 118.2800 +0.01% +0.19% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1025.78 1029.170 -0.33% -4.86% 0 Budapest 39862.46 40041.71 -0.45% +1.23% Warsaw 2284.92 2310.66 -1.11% -7.16% Bucharest 8585.70 8588.43 -0.03% +10.73% Ljubljana 799.30 797.47 +0.23% -0.88% Zagreb 1737.81 1733.02 +0.28% -5.70% Belgrade <.BELEX15 747.22 750.48 -0.43% -1.66% > Sofia 590.41 590.47 -0.01% -12.85% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.6980 0.1000 +229bps +11bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.8270 0.0530 +210bps +8bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.9690 0.0000 +171bps +3bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.4330 -0.0090 +203bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.3980 0.0050 +267bps +3bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.9640 0.0080 +271bps +4bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.19 2.31 2.37 2.01 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.29 0.50 0.76 0.13 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.75 1.77 1.81 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)