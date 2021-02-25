Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Czech crown leads FX slide as COVID-19 cases surge

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on
Thursday amid worries over the third wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, with the Czech crown losing most as the
situation in the country worsened. 
    The Czech government met late into the evening on Wednesday
about tightening measures to combat one of the world's
fastest-growing infection rates and ease pressure on hard-hit
hospitals.
    It will meet again later on Thursday to decide on measures,
which could include stricter limits on people's movements.

    "In light of the current negative trend in the coronavirus
pandemic in the country, the crown market is starting to
discount some of its exaggerated expectations for interest rate
growth," Komercni Banka said.
    At 0954 GMT the crown was 0.39% weaker against the euro at
26.11. The Hungarian forint was 0.26% weaker at 360.47
and the Polish zloty was 0.17% weaker at 4.5155.
    On Wednesday, Poland announced tighter curbs in one region
of the country that has been hit hard by the virus, and said
travellers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia would need to
show a negative test result or go into quarantine.
    In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday
that it was too early to ease restrictions.
    "The CEE currencies were burdened by the epidemic situation,
where the related restrictions were maintained or tightened,"
PKO BP analysts said in a note.
    Polish 10-year yields rose 7.8 basis points to
1.493%, following global fixed income markets where bond yields
have risen on expectations of higher inflation.
    "There is a strong inflation trade worldwide and our market
is following that," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at
ING in Warsaw.
    Czech 10-year yields were little changed at
1.623%
    Stocks followed global markets higher, with the main indices
in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw up
0.96%-1.45%.

                     CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                       
                     MARKETS   T        1054 CET           
                               CURRENC                            
                               IES                         
                               Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                               bid      close     change   in 2021
 EURCZK=  Czech      <EURCZK=  26.1100   26.0090   -0.39%   +0.46%
          crown      >                                     
 EURHUF=  Hungary    <EURHUF=  360.470  359.5500   -0.26%   +0.62%
          forint     >               0                     
 EURPLN=  Polish     <EURPLN=   4.5155    4.5080   -0.17%   +0.97%
          zloty      >                                     
 EURRON=  Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8722    4.8740   +0.04%   -0.15%
          leu        >                                     
 EURHRK=  Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.5890    7.5835   -0.07%   -0.55%
          kuna       >                                     
 EURRSD=  Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.460  117.5500   +0.08%   +0.09%
          dinar      >               0                     
          Note:      calculated from              1800            
          daily                                   CET      
          change Latest   Previous  Daily    Change
                                        close     change   in 2021
 .PX      Prague               1068.31  1053.060   +1.45%   +4.01%
                                               0           
 .BUX     Budapest             43694.5  43183.45   +1.18%   +3.77%
                                     5                     
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1956.56   1937.90   +0.96%   -1.38%
 .BETI    Bucharest            10279.0  10188.98   +0.88%   +4.83%
                                     4                     
 .SBITOP  Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   970.16    971.16   -0.10%   +7.69%
                     >                                     
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1839.41   1842.89   -0.19%   +5.76%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade   <.BELEX1   752.08    752.82   -0.10%   +0.46%
 5                   5>                                    
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 495.48    498.02   -0.51%   +10.71
                                                                 %
                                                                  
                               Yield    Yield     Spread   Daily
                               (bid)    change    vs Bund  change
                                                           in
          Czech                                            spread
          Republic                                         
 CZ2YT=R    2-year   <CZ2YT=R   0.4220   -0.2030   +110bp   -20bps
 R                   R>                                 s  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year   <CZ5YT=R   1.1750   -0.0460   +176bp    -7bps
 R                   R>                                 s  
 CZ10YT=    10-year  <CZ10YT=   1.6230    0.0070   +189bp    -3bps
 RR                  RR>                                s  
          Poland                                                  
 PL2YT=R    2-year   <PL2YT=R   0.1520    0.0430   +083bp    +4bps
 R                   R>                                 s  
 PL5YT=R    5-year   <PL5YT=R   0.8100    0.0480   +140bp    +2bps
 R                   R>                                 s  
 PL10YT=    10-year  <PL10YT=   1.4930    0.0780   +176bp    +5bps
 RR                  RR>                                s  
                     FORWARD                                      
                               3x6      6x9       9x12     3M
                                                           interba
                                                           nk
          Czech Rep               0.43      0.61     0.85     0.36
                     <PRIBOR=                              
                     >                                     
          Hungary                 0.94      1.09     1.25     0.76
                                                           
          Poland                  0.26      0.30     0.32     0.21
                                                           
          Note: FRA  are for ask                                  
          quotes     prices                                
          ***********************************************         
          ***************                                  
 






 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague
and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
