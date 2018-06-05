CEE MARKETS-Czech crown leads gains as central bank chief flags rate hike

* Main CEE currencies gain as global mood remains calmer * Cbank divergence ignored, Polish policy seen staying loose * Government bonds, stocks mixed (Adds zloty retreat) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 5 (Reuters) - The crown rose on Tuesday after the governor of the Czech central bank (CNB) said rates may rise sooner than expected, while Central Europe's other currencies also mostly firmed as fears about Italy's future in the euro zone receded. But the Polish zloty, after initially leading the rise, gave up all its gains as the dollar resumed its firming, hitting a three-month high against the euro. CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank may act because of faster wage growth and a weaker-than-expected crown. Regional assets took a hit in May due to advances in the dollar and U.S. rates, and concerns over political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. "Nerves over both countries have calmed down, the Italian 10-year bond yield is sharply down... there is no bad news," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Hungary's 10-year bond yield was fixed at 3.04 percent , down 6 basis points from Monday. Hungarian bond yields have dropped by about 10 basis points since Italy formed a new government on Friday, with the curve flattening. "People are afraid to sell. Those who bought papers when yields were rising (last month), keep their positions so as to come out with gains," the trader said. In Romania, which has the highest inflation in the region, bids for bond yields continued to tick up after the central bank cut liquidity in markets via a rare deposit auction on Monday. Regional markets have largely ignored a divergence in monetary policy among the region's main economies during the selling of recent weeks and then the recovery of the past few days. The Czech and Romanian central banks have started to increase interest rates, but Hungary and Poland have signalled no change in their record-low rates for years, and the Polish central bank is expected to reaffirm that stance on Wednesday. The zloty traded steady at 4.2875 versus the euro at 1300 GMT, off a three-week high set in early trade. As the most liquid currency in the region, it was hit hard in May's sell-off. The forint, which took an even bigger beating, firmed 0.1 percent to 318.6 against the euro. It was still near a seven-week low against the Polish currency. Their cross has been stuck in a range in the past three months, showing that the two units reacted similarly to changes in the global sentiment. The crown nudged up 0.3 percent against the euro, to 26.655, near a three-week high reached early in the session,. All three currencies were off multi-month lows reached last week. The Romanian leu, trading firmer by 0.1 percent, was off a one-month low set last week. Regional stock markets were mixed after the past days' rebound from multi-month lows, with Bucharest gaining 1.9 percent and Budapest shedding 1.1 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1500 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.655 25.728 +0.28 -0.50% 0 0 % Hungary 318.60 318.90 +0.10 -2.53% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.2875 4.2875 +0.00 -2.61% % Romanian leu 4.6520 4.6572 +0.11 0.54% % Croatian 7.3840 7.3813 -0.04% 0.60% kuna Serbian 117.94 118.07 +0.11 0.39% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1073.7 1080.0 -0.58% -0.41% 0 0 Budapest 36769. 37194. -1.14% -6.62% 48 37 Warsaw 2241.7 2210.1 +1.43 -8.92% 6 0 % Bucharest 8244.3 8093.2 +1.87 +6.33 2 5 % % Ljubljana 900.90 893.69 +0.81 +11.7 % 2% Zagreb 1848.7 1838.8 +0.54 +0.32 1 4 % % Belgrade 746.20 745.01 +0.16 -1.79% % Sofia 636.46 638.33 -0.29% -6.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.949 0.095 +161b +11bp ps s 5-year 1.437 0.026 +169b +7bps ps 10-year 1.976 0.019 +160b +7bps ps Poland 2-year 1.591 -0.001 +225b +2bps ps 5-year 2.392 -0.01 +264b +3bps ps 10-year 3.227 0.028 +286b +8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.14 1.29 1.4 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.19 0.25 0.34 0.12 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.74 1.755 1.8 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones)