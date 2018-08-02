CEE MARKETS-Czech crown sets 10-week high with interest rates expected to rise

* Czech central bank seen delivering its fifth rate hike * Crown sets 10-week high, outperforming CEE peers * Richter helps Budapest stock index set four-week high By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown touched a 10-week high against the euro before the country's central bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to raise interest rates again to fight inflation. Markets have priced in a 25-basis-point rise, after inflation exceeded the central bank's 2 percent target and the crown weakened more than expected. The central bank has already raised the benchmark rate four times since August 2017, most recently in June. Investors also await signals about future rate tightening in the central bank's new forecasts. The head of the bank's monetary department has said the forecasts would raise the prospect of several rate increases. The crown traded flat at 25.56 against the euro at 0749 GMT, off a 10-week high set at 25.548 in early trade. Other currencies in Central Europe and most of the region's main stock indices weakened, reflecting a decrease in global risk appetite, partly caused by the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war. The forint and the leu eased about 0.1 percent versus the euro and the zloty shed 0.2 percent. The yield on Czech five-year government bonds rose 6 basis points to 1.783 percent. Interest rates in Czech markets have been climbing up in the past days, but they seem to be running out of steam, Komercni Banka traders said in a note. Hungary may not sell the full 10 billion forint of 20-year government bonds to be offered on Thursday, but the five- and 10-year bonds offered at the auction could be fully sold, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Yields may, however, rise slightly above the current secondary market levels, 2.67 percent for the five-year debt and 3.24 percent for the 10-year bond, the trader added. The sale will test investors' appetite after a retreat in yields as investors were closing earlier short positions in forint markets, after a sell-off in the second quarter. Budapest's main equities index touched a four-week high, driven by a 2 percent rise in shares of drug company Richter, which released strong second-quarter results today. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0949 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5600 25.5600 +0.00% -0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.1300 320.7100 -0.13% -3.18% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2714 4.2630 -0.20% -2.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6210 4.6185 -0.05% +1.27% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4040 7.4063 +0.03% +0.36% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 118.0400 +0.13% +0.52% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1089.75 1089.510 +0.02% +1.07% 0 Budapest 36184.88 36207.72 -0.06% -8.11% Warsaw 2307.45 2315.48 -0.35% -6.25% Bucharest 8010.11 8012.24 -0.03% +3.31% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.40 887.61 -0.02% +10.05% > Zagreb 1810.23 1811.04 -0.04% -1.77% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.29 743.50 -0.16% -2.30% 5> Sofia 634.68 634.68 +0.00% -6.31% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2960 0.0230 +186bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7830 0.0590 +194bps +7bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2260 0.0040 +175bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6120 -0.0050 +218bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5150 -0.0020 +267bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1530 -0.0060 +268bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.23 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.54 0.75 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)