CEE MARKETS-Czech crown tests 8-month low despite some rate hike bets

* Czech crown declines near 8-month lows again * Global risk aversion weighs on CEE currencies, stocks * Most analysts see Czech rate hike only in Aug -poll * Hungary's 3-month BUBOR rate rises to 17-month high * Forint approaches record low vs euro (Recasts with further weakening of currencies, Czech interest rate poll) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell in tandem with Central European peers on Monday as trade tension between the United States and its partners weighed on risk appetite in global markets. The crown approached the eight-month lows reached last week at 25.988 versus the euro. Trading at 25.9 at 1348 GMT, it was weaker by 0.4 percent from Friday, even though some investors expect the Czech central bank (CNB) to continue to increase its interest rates on Wednesday. The global worries were mirrored by a fall in the Ifo business climate index of Germany, Central Europe's biggest trade partner, to its lowest in more than a year in June. Czech consumer sentiment also eased slightly. The main index of the Prague stock exchange rebounded from Friday's six-month low, not tracking an almost two-percent plunge in Frankfurt. But Bucharest shed 1.5 percent and Budapest 0.9 percent, and the region's currencies remained under pressure after losses in the past two months due to a rally of the dollar and U.S. debt yields. As global sentiment appeared gloomy, investors ignored local policy differences. The crown weakened in tandem with the currencies of Hungary and Poland, where monetary policies are looser. The CNB started to reverse years of monetary easing in August last year as a surge in wages due to tight labour markets increased inflation in the region. A weak crown puts further pressure on it to tighten policy. "Rate setters definitely dislike the current, rather weak koruna (crown)," Erste analysts said in a note, adding however that a hike in August is more likely than on Wednesday. reut.rs/2trBjCh reut.rs/2MmXDUy In a Reuters poll of analysts, eight out of 14 respondents expected the bank to hold fire this week, with six predicting a 25 basis point hike in the main two-week repo rate to 1.00 percent. The Polish central bank has pledged to keep rates on hold for years. The Hungarian bank tweaked a similarly dovish stance last week, saying the current loose monetary conditions could no longer prevail up to the end of its five to eight-quarter policy horizon, but kept its key rates on hold at record lows. The forint eased 0.4 percent to 326 versus the euro, still near record lows set at 327 in early 2015. Hungarian government bond yields were steady. But the benchmark 3-month BUBOR interbank interest rate rose further, to its highest levels in 17 months, to 27 basis points. Markets are pricing in a rise in the Hungarian central bank's base rate sometime next year, one Budapest-based money market dealer said. "Forward rate agreements have priced in a higher BUBOR than the (central bank's 0.9 percent) base rate already on the six-month horizon," the dealer said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1548 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.900 25.806 -0.36% -1.44% 0 5 Hungary 326.00 324.70 -0.40% -4.75% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.3405 4.3181 -0.52% -3.80% Romanian leu 4.6717 4.6628 -0.19% 0.12% Croatian 7.3810 7.3795 -0.02% 0.64% kuna Serbian 117.97 118.08 +0.09 0.36% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1070.4 1064.1 +0.59 -0.72% 1 2 % Budapest 35088. 35396. -0.87% -10.89 04 62 % Warsaw 2164.9 2162.8 +0.10 -12.04 9 8 % % Bucharest 7989.4 8108.8 -1.47% +3.04 7 4 % Ljubljana 0.00 886.75 +0.00 -100.0 % 0% Zagreb 1838.5 1831.8 +0.37 -0.24% 1 2 % Belgrade 729.03 729.87 -0.12% -4.05% Sofia 633.23 630.81 +0.38 -6.53% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 1.063 -0.003 +175b -1bps ps 5-year 1.594 -0.004 +189b -1bps ps 10-year 2.193 -0.023 +186b -2bps ps Poland 2-year 1.644 0.014 +233b +1bps ps 5-year 2.512 0.009 +281b +0bps ps 10-year 3.187 0.052 +285b +5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.17 1.29 1.43 #N/A IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.75 0.95 1.13 0.27 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.75 1.76 1.81 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto, Editing by Mark Heinrich and William Maclean)