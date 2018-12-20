CEE MARKETS-Czech yield curve steepens, central bank says no rush to hike

* Czech central bank holds fire, says no rush to hike * Fed comments disappoint some investors, stocks fall * Romanian shares extend plunge on tax plans (Recasts with Czech central bank decision and comments and Romanian government's win in no confidence vote) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government yield curve steepened and the crown eased slightly on Thursday as the central bank took a pause in its rate hikes and said there was no need to rush with tightening. Central Europe's most hawkish central bank kept its benchmark rate on hold at 1.75 percent, as expected, after four consecutive hikes. Governor Jiri Rusnok said volatile food prices had pushed inflation lower, and the majority of board members preferred to wait for more economic data and forecasts, seeing no need to rush through another rate hike. The crown eased 0.1 percent to 25.79 against the euro by 1456 GMT. The forint, meanwhile, firmed 0.3 percent despite third-quarter data showing a fall in Hungary's current account surplus, after the country's central bank forecast a rise in core inflation, underpinning its shift to more hawkish rhetoric. The Czech government bond yield curve steepened, with the 2-year mid-yield dropping 4 basis points to 1.5 percent, while the 10-year yield edged up 3 basis points to 1.98 percent. Hungarian and Polish long-term yields tracked a drop in U.S. and German yields after the Federal Reserve took a slightly more dovish tone on Wednesday then at its previous meetings, but stuck by its plan to withdraw stimulus to the economy. The dollar, whose strength caused selling in emerging markets earlier this year, weakened, but the Fed caused disappointment among investors who had expected less hawkish comments, triggering a sell-off in equities markets. In Central Europe, Warsaw's bluechip index shed 1.8 percent, partly due to a fall in energy sector stocks such as PGE and Tauron. "Energy companies are falling on the news that they will have to contribute to the energy price hikes, it could be somewhere between 1 or 2 billions zlotys in 2019," said Krzysztof Kubiszewski, analyst at Trigon Dom Maklerski. Bucharest's blue chip index fell 1.7 percent. On Wednesday, the index posted its second-biggest loss for at least two decades, shedding more than 12 percent after the government announced shock plans to tax banking assets and cap gas prices. The Social Democrat-led government survived a no confidence vote on Thursday as expected, days before taking over the European Union's rotating presidency. "A big question mark remains the implementation of the fiscal measures recently disclosed by government which will have a strong negative impact on the business environment," Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said. Labour Minister Marius Budai was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres earlier on Thursday that the government could approve the measures later in the day. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1556 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7900 25.7600 -0.12% -0.96% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.6000 322.5200 +0.29% -3.32% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2850 4.2830 -0.05% -2.54% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6520 4.6621 +0.22% +0.60% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4280 7.4205 -0.10% +0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.2700 -0.03% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 990.89 1008.110 -1.71% -8.09% 0 Budapest 39430.74 39966.19 -1.34% +0.14% Warsaw 2300.91 2342.81 -1.79% -6.51% Bucharest 7351.75 7475.22 -1.65% -5.18% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 790.91 791.71 -0.10% -1.92% > Zagreb 1727.80 1740.96 -0.76% -6.24% Belgrade <.BELEX1 750.98 762.05 -1.45% -1.16% 5> Sofia 589.28 589.65 -0.06% -13.01% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6110 -0.0660 +221bps -7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8270 0.0180 +209bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0460 0.0480 +182bps +6bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3550 -0.0630 +195bps -6bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3340 0.0130 +260bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8870 -0.0140 +266bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.17 2.24 2.30 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.53 0.77 0.13 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.78 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)