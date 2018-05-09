CEE MARKETS-Czech yields rise on weak auction, peers retreat as currencies recover

* Weak demand at Czech bond auction helps push yields higher * Czech yields rise while regional peers retreat on EURUSD * Czech bonds still remain regional outperformers (Recasts with Czech auction and yield rise, dealer comment, Romanian inflation forecast revision) By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 9 (Reuters) - Czech government bond yields led a rise in Central Europe on Wednesday as demand was weak at an auction in Prague after a bond sell-off in the region in the past days. Czech bonds missed a surge in regional yields on Tuesday as Prague markets were closed for holiday. Their yields opened higher on Wednesday and edged further up as the government sold less papers than planned at its auction. Nine-year bonds were sold at an average yield of 1.677 percent, 10 basis points above their level at a tender held four weeks ago. Bids for the benchmark 10-year Czech bond yield rose 9 basis points to 1.84 percent. Bond yields elsewhere in the region, meanwhile, retreated as regional currencies recovered from a morning weakening, tracking a rebound of the euro against the dollar. The forint rebounded from a 10-month low versus the euro and traded steady at 315.15 at 1326 GMT, while the zloty firmed half a percent, to trade at 4.2685 and the leu firmed 0.2 percent to 4.6445. The yield on Polish 10-year bonds dropped to 3.26 percent from the day's peak from 3.3 percent, and was only 1 basis point higher from Tuesday. It has still risen by more than 20 basis points this month, just like its Hungarian and Romanian peers. Investors have been selling assets in the region to cover losses suffered in other emerging markets due to a rise in dollar interest rates and a surge of the dollar. The 10-year Czech yield has risen much less as foreign investors hold onto their Czech bond holdings, hoping for crown gains as the central bank (CNB) is seen tightening its policy further. One Prague-based dealer said the Czech auction was weak because local bond yields became too low relative to other markets. "Also the real money seem to have saturated themselves a bit in the past few auctions and we probably reach some kind of limit point of where it is rational to invest into bonds," the dealer said. "Also, CNB being surprisingly hawkish last week, contrary to market expectations, has played a role," the dealer added. Romania's 10-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points from Tuesday and was bid at 4.8 percent. The Romanian central bank, which delivered its third interest rate hike this year on Monday, increased its inflation forecast for the end of the year on Wednesday, but the revision to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent was small. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1526 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5600 25.5910 +0.12% -0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.1500 315.2100 +0.02% -1.34% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2685 4.2895 +0.49% -2.16% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6445 4.6520 +0.16% +0.76% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3870 7.3935 +0.09% +0.59% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.1600 +0.05% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.59 1109.040 -1.12% +1.71% 0 Budapest 36815.52 37164.55 -0.94% -6.51% Warsaw 2274.37 2236.40 +1.70% -7.59% Bucharest 8774.51 8762.92 +0.13% +13.16% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 847.13 843.70 +0.41% +5.05% > Zagreb 1823.74 1824.75 -0.06% -1.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.47 736.73 +0.10% -2.94% 5> Sofia 649.73 653.01 -0.50% -4.09% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8320 0.1350 +139bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.2960 0.0610 +135bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8430 0.0850 +127bps +7bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5800 0.0130 +214bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5280 0.0050 +258bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2660 0.0100 +269bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 0.98 1.10 1.19 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.18 0.18 0.05 Poland 1.73 1.77 1.79 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Alison Williams)