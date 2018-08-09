CEE MARKETS-Dinar bucks easing trend, Serbian central bank seen holding fire

* Serbian central bank seen keeping 3 pct main rate on hold * Dinar firms, risk aversion weakens other CEE units * Czech CPI retreat does not remove rate hike expectations By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies eased on Thursday amid a rise in risk aversion in global markets, with fresh U.S. sanctions knocking down the rouble and Turkey's lira also falling further. The dinar bucked the trend, firming by 0.1 percent to 117.92 against the euro by 0857 GMT ahead of the Serbian central bank's meeting. The bank is expected to keep the region's highest benchmark rate of three percent on hold, not cutting it further despite strength in the dinar which it has reined in by repeated market interventions in the past months. The dinar is buoyed by investments and remittances from Serbians working abroad. Serbia's inflation rose to 2.3 percent in June from 2.1 percent, but is well within the bank's 1.5-4.5 percent target range. Elsewhere, Czech annual inflation retreated to 2.3 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June according to data published on Thursday. The figure is still above the Czech central bank's two percent target and in line with expectations, therefore it does not change expectations that the bank will continue to increase interest rates to fight inflation, analysts said. "Although the July result was (by 0.3 percentage point) below the central bank's expectation, we don't assume that the bank would change its rhetoric on monetary policy," said Pavel Sobisek, UniCredit UniCredit's Czech unit. Likely strong core inflation could even bring forward the next CNB rate hike, Citigroup said in a note, adding that the hike could come earlier than the fourth quarter. The Czech crown eased 0.1 percent to 25.615 against the euro by 0857 GMT. The global risk aversion further weakened the forint and the zloty They shed a quarter of a percent, trading at 320.10 and 4.2722, respectively, still near multi-month highs. Regional stock indices mostly eased, led by 0.6 percent loss in Prague's main index. Belgrade's index, however, jumped by 2.4 percent, driven by an almost 10 percent surge in the shares of Serbia's second-largest lender, Komercijalna Banka [BEl:KMBN] The government plans to sell the bank, according to an announcement made late last month. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1057 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6150 25.5960 -0.07% -0.28% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 320.1000 319.3000 -0.25% -2.87% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2722 4.2616 -0.25% -2.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6430 4.6420 -0.02% +0.79% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4380 7.4325 -0.07% -0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9200 118.0200 +0.08% +0.49% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1077.89 1084.800 -0.64% -0.03% 0 Budapest 36754.97 36954.16 -0.54% -6.66% Warsaw 2302.15 2307.12 -0.22% -6.46% Bucharest 8226.97 8231.38 -0.05% +6.10% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 884.42 884.04 +0.04% +9.68% > Zagreb 1837.08 1838.74 -0.09% -0.31% Belgrade <.BELEX1 760.63 742.96 +2.38% +0.11% 5> Sofia 640.86 640.46 +0.06% -5.40% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2240 -0.0450 +183bps -5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8120 0.0740 +205bps +8bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2430 0.0280 +185bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6100 -0.0060 +221bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5060 0.0160 +274bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1290 0.0090 +273bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.65 1.75 1.95 1.45 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.39 0.62 0.82 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade/Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)