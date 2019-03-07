CEE MARKETS-Dinar firms, Serbian central bank holds fire again

* Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold as expected * Corporate demand, remittances buoy dinar -dealers * ECB guidance watched, forint tests 10-month high (Adds Serbian central bank decision, political row around Hungary's ruling party) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - The dinar clung to gains on Thursday after the Serbian central bank (NBS) left interest rates unchanged, while investors in Central Europe were waiting for guidance on euro zone interest rates from the European Central Bank. The dinar was bid at 117.96 versus the euro at 1227 GMT, firmer by 0.1 percent and near the 6-month high of 117.79 reached two weeks ago. It also traded firmer than its 200-day moving average of 118.12. The NBS left the region's highest main central bank interest rate on hold at 3 percent as expected, saying that inflation expectations remained low. Dealers in Belgrade said the past weeks' shift to stronger levels was caused by demand from firms for the dinar and remittances from Serbians abroad, rather than expectations for monetary policy tightening. "We are currently revisiting our forecasts which called for one rate hike in H2 2019, mainly owed to the start of ECB tightening," said Imre Stephan, analyst of Raiffeisen in a note before the NBS rate decision. "As the latter is likely to get postponed according to our new forecasts, there is no rate hike trigger in place anymore," he added. The ECB is expected to slash growth forecasts on Thursday and send a signal that fresh stimulus is coming in the form of cheap loans. Any signal of a delay in ECB rate hikes, earlier forecast by the bank for the autumn of this year, may help Central European currencies, dealers said. "Of course the impact would depend on positioning as well," one Budapest-based dealer said, adding that such signals would not definitely accelerate a firming of the forint towards 10-month highs at 315 versus the euro or beyond. The forint set a 5-week high on Thursday at 315.1, before slipping to 315.35 A dovish ECB signal could make regional currencies relatively more attractive, but also undermine the forint's gains by allowing the Hungarian central bank to keep its own policy loose for longer, the dealer said. Hungarian markets ignored a political row threatening to oust the ruling Fidesz party from the European Parliament's main centre-right group. "It has no economic relevance," the dealer said. "Economic relations with Germany are good, and that is what markets care for." A March 1-6 Reuters poll of analysts saw the forint easing mildly over the coming year. The Czech crown and the Polish zloty were expected to firm, and the dinar to weaken by almost one percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1327 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5900 25.5850 -0.02% +0.46% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.3500 315.4500 +0.03% +1.82% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3000 4.2977 -0.05% -0.24% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7438 4.7444 +0.01% -1.89% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4110 7.4175 +0.09% -0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9600 118.0600 +0.08% +0.29% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1077.81 1080.530 -0.25% +9.25% 0 Budapest 41088.90 41086.90 +0.00% +4.98% Warsaw 2324.17 2327.16 -0.13% +2.09% Bucharest 7874.56 7917.90 -0.55% +6.65% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.09 865.84 +0.38% +8.06% > Zagreb 1765.55 1766.70 -0.07% +0.96% Belgrade <.BELEX1 691.56 697.65 -0.87% -9.21% 5> Sofia 582.10 583.00 -0.15% -2.08% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8180 0.0230 +235bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8330 0.0210 +219bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9280 0.0100 +181bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.1110 +214bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2380 -0.0280 +259bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8770 -0.0320 +276bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.30 2.32 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.63 0.82 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade Editing by Toby Chopra and Kirsten Donovan)