CEE MARKETS-Dinar firms, Serbian central bank holds fire

* CEE currencies firm as dollar's strengthening halts * Serbian central bank keeps 3 pct main rate on hold * Inflation rise, global market jitters make bank cautious (Adds Serbian central bank decision and June inflation figure, analyst comment) By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, July 12 (Reuters) - The dinar firmed slightly as Serbia's central bank decided not to cut rates further after a pick-up in inflation, while Central Europe's other currencies also mostly rose. The region's most liquid units, seesawing near multi-month lows, rebounded from a Wednesday decline as a strengthening of the dollar lost steam. Flows into the greenback have played a key role in a sell-off in emerging markets including Central Europe in the past months. Concerns over the economic impacts of a China-U.S. trade war have added to the gloom. Inflation has been on the rise across the region. Loose monetary policy in Hungary and Poland has weighed on their currencies, but investors have also sold the crown even though the Czech central bank has increased its super-low interest rates by 95 basis points in the past year. On Thursday, the zloty gained 0.2 percent against the euro by 1338 GMT, the crown firmed by 0.1 percent, while the forint danced around the 325 psychological level. Equities mostly firmed slightly in the region's main markets and government bonds were treading water. Serbia's dinar was bid at 117.99 against the euro, firmer by 0.1 percent. Being less liquid, it has not been affected by the past months' global jitters. It is buoyed by a stable economy, investment inflows and money sent home by Serbians working abroad, and the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) even had to sell it in the market repeatedly in the past months to stem its strength. Figures published on Thursday showed a continued rise in Serbia's annual inflation in June, to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent in May and 1.1 percent in April. It remains well within the bank's target range of 1.5 to 4.5 percent. The NBS still kept its base rate, which is the highest in the region at 3 percent, on hold on Wednesday as expected, wary of a possible further rise in risk appetite in global markets, oil prices and inflation. The dinar's appreciation so far this year has been also supported by demand for a robust supply of high-yielding dinar-denominated government bonds, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. A likely widening of the Serbian trade deficit and an expected drop in bond issuance might weaken the dinar in the second half of the year, they said. "But the NBS pledged to intervene on the (foreign currency) sell-side in that scenario as well in order to smoothen the exchange rate volatility," they added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1538 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9300 25.9540 +0.09% -1.50% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 325.1000 324.9300 -0.05% -4.36% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3245 4.3339 +0.22% -3.43% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6575 4.6600 +0.05% +0.48% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3975 7.3973 -0.00% +0.44% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9900 118.0700 +0.07% +0.43% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1085.04 1088.330 -0.30% +0.64% 0 Budapest 35306.94 35063.07 +0.70% -10.34% Warsaw 2162.47 2154.28 +0.38% -12.14% Bucharest 7924.51 7892.87 +0.40% +2.20% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 890.02 892.80 -0.31% +10.37% > Zagreb 1806.56 1809.68 -0.17% -1.97% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.28 734.48 +0.25% -3.10% 5> Sofia 625.87 624.94 +0.15% -7.61% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1780 -0.0910 +183bps -9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6170 -0.0070 +191bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1860 -0.0090 +189bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6460 0.0090 +230bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5340 0.0190 +283bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1990 0.0260 +290bps +4bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.42 1.65 1.77 1.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.60 0.85 1.09 0.28 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)