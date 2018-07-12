CEE MARKETS-Dinar firms, Serbian central bank seen holding fire

* CEE currencies firm as dollar's strengthening halts * Serbian central bank seen keeping 3 pct main rate on hold By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, July 12 (Reuters) - The dinar firmed slightly as the Serbian central bank was expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday, while Central Europe's other currencies also rose. The region's most liquid units, seesawing near multi-month lows, rebounded from a Wednesday decline as a strengthening of the dollar lost steam. Flows into the greenback have played a key role in a sell-off in emerging markets including Central Europe in the past months, and concerns over the economic impacts of a China-U.S. trade war added to the gloom. Loose monetary policy in Hungary and Poland have also weighed on their currencies, but investors have also sold the crown even though the Czech central bank has increased its super-low interest rates by 95 basis points in the past year. On Thursday, the zloty and the crown strengthened by 0.2 percent versus the euro by 0820 GMT, and the forint was steady at 324.85. Equities mostly firmed slightly in the region. Bucharest's , Budapest's and Prague's main stock indices rose by around half a percent, and government bonds hardly changed. Serbia's dinar was bid at 117.99 against the euro, firmer by 0.1 percent. Being less liquid, it has not been affected by the past months' global jitters. It is buoyed by a stable economy, investment inflows and money sent home by Serbians working abroad, and the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) even had to sell it in the market repeatedly in the past months to stem its strength. "The bank could cut rates (at Thursday's meeting), but I don't see it happening: they tend to be conservative in decision making," one Belgrade-based dealer said. The NBS has been the only central bank in the region to reduce interest rates in the past year, but the cuts totalling one percentage point still leaves its 3 percent benchmark rate the highest in the region. Annual inflation, running at 2.1 percent in May, is well within the bank's target range of 1.5 to 4.5 percent. But a one percentage point jump in May and volatility in global markets are expected to make the NBS cautious. In a Reuters poll, 12 analysts and dealers unanimously projected that it would not change interest rates on Thursday. "A recent spike in fuel prices and a higher inflation rate will warrant the central bank to wait and see," said Andreas Schwabe, analyst of Raiffeisen in a note. The same note said that Romanian government bonds remained undervalued despite a fall in the past days in 5- and 10-year yields as Romanian data showed no further rise in annual inflation from a 5-year high of 5.4 percent in June. The 10-year paper's yield was bid at 5.05 percent according to Reuters data, down 16 basis points from Wednesday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1020 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9130 25.9540 +0.16% -1.43% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.8500 324.9300 +0.02% -4.29% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3235 4.3339 +0.24% -3.40% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6590 4.6600 +0.02% +0.44% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3930 7.3973 +0.06% +0.50% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9900 118.0700 +0.07% +0.43% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1086.30 1088.330 -0.19% +0.75% 0 Budapest 35275.11 35063.07 +0.60% -10.42% Warsaw 2162.35 2154.28 +0.37% -12.14% Bucharest 7931.27 7892.87 +0.49% +2.29% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 893.90 892.80 +0.12% +10.85% > Zagreb 1805.30 1809.68 -0.24% -2.04% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.56 734.48 -0.40% -3.72% 5> Sofia 626.44 624.94 +0.24% -7.53% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.1690 -0.1000 +182bps -10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6260 0.0020 +191bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1920 -0.0020 +189bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6520 0.0150 +230bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5200 0.0050 +280bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1960 0.0230 +289bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.42 1.65 1.77 1.18 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.59 0.85 1.09 0.28 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)