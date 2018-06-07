CEE MARKETS-Dollar selling boosts CEE fx, Serbian cbank holds fire

* Dollar retreat helps CEE currencies regain ground * Serbian central keeps rates on hold rather than cutting them * Bond yields rise on ECB, but Hungarian sale draws good demand (Adds Serbian central bank decision, Hungary's auction) By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar's retreat on global markets helped Central European currencies firm on Thursday, while government bond yields tracked a rise of those in the euro zone. Bonds were hit by comments from European Central Bank Chief Economist Peter Praet, who said on Wednesday that inflation was on its way back to target and that the ECB might reveal more about the end of its asset buying programme next week. Less stimulus from the ECB could be negative for assets in Central European markets which are tightly integrated with the euro zone. But regional currencies still firmed. "This is because their strengthening is about the dollar rather than the euro, as the dollar has retreated in all crosses quite significantly in the past day," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "That is not a surprise after its recent surge ... investors are adjusting positions, waiting for new information from the Fed's (Federal Reserve) and the ECB's meetings next week." Reuters surveys showed on Thursday that the dollar's dominance could soon fade, while Central Europe's most liquid units could strengthen over the next year. The region's main currencies hit multi-month lows against the euro last month as investors rearranged positions amid a global dollar rally. They have recouped only part of the ground since then, and further gains are possible if the dollar does not resume its rally, market participants said. The forint led Thursday's gains, firming 0.2 percent against the euro, while the Hungarian government's bi-weekly debt auction attracted healthy demand. It sold bonds worth 82 billion forints, a relative relief compared with its previous auctions which added more than 100 billion forints each to the debt supply. The average yields of the bonds sold were higher by a few basis points from Wednesday's secondary market levels, and remained steady after the auction, with slight buying pressure, one Budapest-based trader said. Views on risks from next week's ECB guidance were mixed. Hawkish comments could further dent regional government bonds. But ING economists in Warsaw said the ECB may even extend its asset buying programme. "We also think that the ECB will communicate the possibility of increasing the scale of asset buys if the risk of economic slowdown appears," they said in a note. Elsewhere, Serbia's central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 3 percent, as expected, not cutting it further even though inflation runs well below its 3 percent target. The dinar eased slightly. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1424 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6450 25.6790 +0.13% -0.40% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.5000 318.1300 +0.20% -2.07% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2610 4.2630 +0.05% -1.99% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6560 4.6560 +0.00% +0.51% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3860 7.3870 +0.01% +0.60% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1000 118.0500 -0.04% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1077.58 1073.270 +0.40% -0.05% 0 Budapest 37582.21 37157.46 +1.14% -4.56% Warsaw 2283.83 2256.67 +1.20% -7.21% Bucharest 8278.12 8289.31 -0.13% +6.76% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 899.45 907.58 -0.90% +11.54% > Zagreb 1824.83 1829.77 -0.27% -0.98% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.81 743.97 -0.42% -2.50% 5> Sofia 632.32 634.18 -0.29% -6.66% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0570 0.0290 +169bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4730 -0.0080 +161bps -3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0430 0.0140 +154bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5960 0.0150 +223bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4710 0.0310 +260bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2730 0.0340 +277bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.15 1.32 1.44 0.92 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.31 0.41 0.12 Poland 1.76 1.76 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans and David Stamp)