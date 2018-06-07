CEE MARKETS-Dollar selling boosts CEE fx, Serbian cbank seen holding fire

* Dollar retreat helps CEE currencies regain ground * Serbian central bank not seen cutting rates further * Bond yield rise on ECB comments may dent demand at Budapest sale * Czech central banker comments support crown By Sandor Peto and Aleksandar Vasovic BUDAPEST/BELGRADE, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar's retreat on global markets helped Central European currencies firm on Thursday, including the dinar as Serbia's central bank was expected not to cut interest rates further at its meeting. Regional government bonds weakened, tracking euro zone peers hit by comments from European Central Bank Chief Economist Peter Praet, who said on Wednesday that inflation was on its way back to target and that the ECB might reveal more about the end of its asset buying programme next week. Less stimulus from the ECB could be negative for assets in Central European markets which are tightly integrated with the euro zone. But regional currencies still firmed. "This is because their strengthening is about the dollar rather than the euro, as the dollar has retreated in all crosses quite significantly in the past day," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "That is not a surprise after its recent surge ... investors adjust positions waiting for new information from the Fed's (Federal Reserve) and the ECB's meetings next week." Reuters surveys showed on Thursday that the dollar's dominance could soon fade, while Central Europe's most liquid units could strengthen over the next year. The region's main currencies hit multi-month lows against the euro last month as investors rearranged positions amid a global dollar rally. They have recouped only part of the ground since then, and further gains are possible if the dollar does not resume its rally, market participants said. The forint and the crown firmed 0.2 percent by 0822 GMT, with the Czech unit also helped by comments from central bankers suggesting an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike to fight inflation. The zloty gained 0.1 percent even though the Polish central bank reaffirmed its loose policy stance on Wednesday. Hungary's central bank has also pledged to keep rates at record lows for years. Hungary's 10-year bond yield tracked Bunds, rising 8 basis points from Wednesday's fixing to 3.1 percent, while Poland's corresponding yield rose 3 basis points to 3.26 percent. The yield rise may cut demand at the Hungarian government's bi-weekly bond auction on Thursday, one Budapest-based trader said. The dinar firmed 0.1 percent to 117.94 against the euro. Serbian inflation is running well below target, but the central bank is unlikely to cut interest rates further at Thursday's meeting, to spare its ammunition for the future, analysts said. The dinar has shrugged off the dollar rally which hit the region's more liquid units, and the Serbian central bank has had to prevent a further rise using rate cuts and repeated market interventions in the past months. The dinar has been strengthened by sound exports, remittances from over a million Serbs working in the European Union and optimism over the economy which has fuelled demand for dinar-denominated government papers. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1022 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6370 25.6790 +0.16% -0.37% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.5000 318.1300 +0.20% -2.07% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2600 4.2630 +0.07% -1.96% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6565 4.6560 -0.01% +0.50% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3860 7.3870 +0.01% +0.60% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9400 118.0500 +0.09% +0.47% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1079.20 1073.270 +0.55% +0.10% 0 Budapest 37474.68 37157.46 +0.85% -4.83% Warsaw 2281.68 2256.67 +1.11% -7.29% Bucharest 8257.39 8289.31 -0.39% +6.50% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 906.27 907.58 -0.14% +12.39% > Zagreb 1823.89 1829.77 -0.32% -1.03% Belgrade <.BELEX1 743.15 743.97 -0.11% -2.19% 5> Sofia 632.25 634.18 -0.30% -6.67% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0050 -0.0220 +163bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.4730 -0.0080 +161bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0530 0.0240 +156bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5940 0.0130 +222bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4660 0.0260 +261bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2670 0.0280 +277bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.15 1.32 1.43 0.91 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.21 0.28 0.37 0.12 Poland 1.76 1.77 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Catherine Evans)