CEE MARKETS-Dollar weakness gives currencies a boost

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Tuesday, as FX markets paid little attention to regional manufacturing surveys and focused on the weakening dollar instead. The dollar has been hit by fears about the pace of economic recovery and uncertainty ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. The Federal Reserve's new approach to focus more on average inflation and higher employment has also encouraged traders to sell the greenback. "EUR/USD is close to 1.20, but other risky currencies are also benefiting from the outflow of capital from the safe haven of dollars," Konrad Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said in a note. "The appetite for risk reigns supreme." At 0923 GMT the Czech crown was 0.27% stronger against the euro at 26.192, the Hungarian forint was 0.11% firmer at 355.15 and the Polish zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.392. The Romanian leu leu was little changed at 4.8395. In Prague, a dealer said the gains were mainly a correction from end-of-month weakening. PMI data showed a mixed picture of the region's recovery, with Czech manufacturing sentiment improving more than expected but remaining in contraction, while in Hungary, the PMI rose, with most components of the business survey showing modest increases. In Poland the reading showed the recovery in the country's manufacturing sector slowing. "We had PMI data, lower than the market expected but so far the impact on the zloty was limited," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. Polish 10-year yields fell just over 1 basis point to 1.381%. On Monday, the Polish Finance Ministry announced that it will hold two switch tenders in September, at which it will buy back bonds due in 2020 and 2021. "This shows that in a situation of high overliquidity (the Ministry of Finance has accumulated 125 billion zlotys on the central account), the priority will be to pre-finance next year's borrowing needs," PKO BP analysts said in a note. In the Czech Republic, 10-year yields were little changed at 1.113%. Stocks were lower, in contrast to the broader European market which posted gains, with the Stoxx 600 rising around 0.2%. At 0923 GMT the main index in Budapest was down 0.45% and Warsaw's WIG 20 was down 0.73%. "Since yesterday, and in fact since last week, our stock market is significantly weaker than foreign markets, especially core markets," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw, adding that Tuesday's lower-than-expected Polish PMI could be a factor. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1123 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.1920 26.2630 +0.27% -2.90% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 355.150 355.530 +0.11% -6.76% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3920 4.3958 +0.09% -3.09% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8395 4.8392 -0.01% -1.06% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5280 7.5285 +0.01% -1.10% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.600 +0.09% +0.06% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 903.85 903.490 +0.04% -18.98% 0 .BUX Budapest 34694.2 34851.2 -0.45% -24.71% 6 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1787.04 1800.21 -0.73% -16.89% > .BETI Buchares 9008.98 8997.28 +0.13% -9.71% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 846.38 848.89 -0.30% -8.58% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1623.13 1617.09 +0.37% -19.54% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 690.70 693.80 -0.45% -13.84% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 434.49 434.21 +0.06% -23.52% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1510 -0.0200 +080bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.6880 -0.0450 +131bp -6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.1130 0.0020 +149bp -2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1480 0.0000 +080bp -1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7400 -0.0150 +136bp -3bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3810 -0.0110 +176bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.37 0.39 0.43 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.87 0.93 0.62 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.24 0.24 0.25 0.23 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)