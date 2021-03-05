Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Dollar's strength pushes currencies to weakest levels this year

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Central and eastern
European currencies fell to their weakest levels so far this
year on Friday, as the dollar strengthened and bond yields rose
further after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pledged
to stick to an easy monetary policy.
    Powell on Thursday repeated his pledge to keep credit loose
and flowing until Americans are back to work, rebutting
investors who have openly doubted he can stick to that promise
once the pandemic passes and the economy surges on its own.

    "Jerome Powell's words yesterday did not calm down the
markets which led to a strengthening of the dollar and that is
putting pressure on emerging markets," a Budapest-based FX
trader said.
    At 0928 GMT the Hungarian forint was at its
weakest point since November, slipping 0.40% against the euro at
366.20. 
    The Czech crown and the Polish zloty
were both at their weakest so far this year. The crown was 0.30%
softer at 26.31 versus the euro and the zloty was
0.32% weaker at 4.5715.
    Concerns that adding large-scale government spending to a
fast-recovering U.S. economy would push inflation above the
Federal Reserve's target sooner than anticipated have driven a
global spike in bond yields and sent stock markets lower.
    A recent spike in coronavirus cases and the renewed
tightening of lockdown measures in response was also putting
pressure on CEE markets.
    Benchmark 10-year Polish bond yields were 6
basis points higher at 1.65% and Czech 10 year yields
 were 2.7 basis points lower at 1.755%, after having
risen to 1.802% earlier in the session.
    The region's main stock indices were 0.15-0.86% lower.
    In Poland, investors were also looking ahead to a press
conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled
for 1300 GMT.
    "We've got today's NBP governor press conference which
should sound dovish... and Adam Glapinski should again say that
FX interventions are still possible, which is of course negative
for the zloty" said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst
at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
    "The third local risk for the zloty is the FX credit
conversion."
    Investors in Poland are eyeing the possibility that a plan
for banks to offer out-of-court settlements to clients with
mortgages in Swiss francs will weaken the zloty as banks are
forced to close FX positions.
    
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1028 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2021
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.3100   26.2300  -0.30%   -0.31%
          crown     >                                    
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  366.200  364.7500  -0.40%   -0.95%
          forint    >               0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.5715    4.5570  -0.32%   -0.27%
          zloty     >                                    
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8820    4.8795  -0.05%   -0.35%
          leu       >                                    
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5740    7.5875   +0.18   -0.35%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.510  117.5850   +0.06   +0.05%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2021
 .PX      Prague              1056.92  1058.470  -0.15%   +2.90%
                                              0          
 .BUX     Budapest            42562.9  42932.61  -0.86%   +1.08%
                                    2                    
 .WIG20   Warsaw              1937.67   1944.86  -0.37%   -2.33%
 .BETI    Buchares            10401.6  10340.80   +0.59   +6.08%
          t                         5                 %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   983.97    983.56   +0.04   +9.23%
          a         >                                 %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1831.81   1845.41  -0.74%   +5.32%
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   743.56    744.49  -0.12%   -0.67%
 5                  5>                                   
 .SOFIX   Sofia                494.10    495.18  -0.22%   +10.41
                                                               %
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.4950   -0.1340   +116b   -15bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   1.2960   -0.0380   +191b    -5bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.7550   -0.0270   +205b    -4bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.1710    0.0170   +084b    +1bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.9310    0.0320   +154b    +2bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.6500    0.0600   +194b    +4bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.43      0.62    0.86     0.36
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.94      1.14    1.29     0.77
                                                         
          Poland                 0.27      0.32    0.46     0.21
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 
 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
