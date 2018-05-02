FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Expectations of hawkish Czech central bank comment lift crown

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Currencies rebound from May Day holiday plunge
    * Dollar strength made CEE assets fragile, Fed comments eyed
    * PMIs strong, Polish 10-year yield edges up after CPI rise

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown, boosted
by expectations of hawkish central bank comments, led a rebound
in Central European currencies on Wednesday after the previous
session's plunge on the back of a dollar rally.
    The crown rose 0.3 percent against the euro to
25.598 by 0844 GMT, well off a 4-month low set at 25.847 on
Tuesday, but far lower than the levels around 25 crowns
projected for this quarter by the Czech central bank (CNB).
    The CNB holds a monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
    The bank, which began raising interest rates in August to
fight rising inflation, will discuss new economic forecasts and
may take a more hawkish view on rates, with the crown also
depressed by yearly corporate dividend payments.
    "In light of the central bank depending on the exchange rate
to tighten monetary conditions, which is not happening, it will
be interesting the position on the crown the bank will take
now," Czech bank CSOB analysts said in a note. 
    The region's markets were closed for May Day on Tuesday, and
that illiquidity exposed them to global sentiment, dealers said.
    Central Europe's main currencies sank to multi-month lows
against the euro as the dollar's strength pushed them through
stop-loss levels.
    The view that the Federal Reserve will raise expectations on
Wednesday for an interest hike in June is supporting the dollar.
    A flow of money into the dollar often hurts assets in
emerging markets including the European Union's eastern
economies even though integration with the euro zone and fast
growth provides them with some protection.
    April Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) released in the
region showed continuing economic growth, even though Hungary's
figures indicated a slowdown from March.
    Polish inflation figures which often predict trends in the
rest of the region, showed a pick-up in the annual rate to 1.6
percent in April from 1.3 percent a month earlier, largely in
line with expectations. 
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 7 basis points
to 3.14 percent, its highest level in four weeks, rising more
than U.S. and German yields which it often tracks.
    The corresponding Hungarian, Czech and Romanian yields were
steady.
    The zloty and the leu firmed 0.1 percent
against the euro, rebounding from 6- and 3-month lows,
respectively. 
    The forint eased a shade from late Tuesday levels, but
trading at 313.90 was well off Tuesday's 9-1/2 month low of
315.58.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1044 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.5980   25.6850    +0.34%    -0.22%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  313.9000  313.7500    -0.05%    -0.95%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2645    4.2685    +0.09%    -2.07%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6645    4.6681    +0.08%    +0.33%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4050    7.4078    +0.04%    +0.34%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0800  118.2000    +0.10%    +0.36%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1119.81  1115.930    +0.35%    +3.86%
                                       0            
 Budapest             38319.11  38295.72    +0.06%    -2.69%
 Warsaw                2303.09   2291.87    +0.49%    -6.42%
 Bucharest             8754.65   8713.14    +0.48%   +12.91%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    841.75    841.75    +0.00%    +4.39%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1824.26   1809.60    +0.81%    -1.01%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    738.50    738.50    +0.00%    -2.80%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  657.23    658.11    -0.13%    -2.98%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.8320   -0.0500   +140bps     -6bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.2070    0.0080   +125bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7300   -0.0060   +115bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5370    0.0270   +210bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.4160    0.0450   +246bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.1680    0.0920   +259bps     +8bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.95      1.05      1.16      0.90
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.07      0.10      0.18      0.04
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.75      1.78      1.70
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
