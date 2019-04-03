Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Firmer forint leads the way, Polish central bank in focus

Sandor Peto

    * Brexit moves, German data buoys currencies, bond yields
    * Forint leads, post-central bank meeting selling dwindles
    * Hungarian retail sales surge points to inflation pressure
    * Polish central bank seen holding rates, loose stance

    BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint set the pace
for stronger Central European currencies on Wednesday as British
political developments and German economic data helped reverse
recent dollar flows.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.2935 versus the
euro by 0856 GMT, even though the Polish central bank (NBP) was
seen keeping its benchmark rate at a record low 1.5 percent at
its meeting on Wednesday. 
    European market sentiment improved, with government bond
yields higher as Prime Minister Theresa May announced talks with
the opposition Labour party in an attempt to prevent Britain
leaving the European Union without a deal.
    That, along with good German services sector survey data
buoyed the euro, the reference currency in the EU's eastern
economies.
    "Apart from those positives, a correction in the forint had
been timely," one Budapest-based dealer said.
    "Foreign investors had been shaking out long forint
positions since the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) meeting, but
that has ended," the dealer said, adding that the forint
 could settle around 320 versus the euro.
    It traded at 319.9, up half a percent, above a 200-day
moving average of 321.75 which it broke through on Tuesday,
touching 2-and-1/2-month lows.
    The forint had fallen sharply last week as the NBH delivered
its first rate hike since 2011, as expected, but gave up its
guidance of gradual monetary tightening.
    Recent weak economic data from Germany, the region's key
export market, curbed expectations for monetary tightening in
the euro zone and also in Central Europe last month.
    Wednesday's February retail sales figures from Hungary
indicated continuing upwards pressure on inflation from surging
consumption, arguing for tighter monetary policy.
    But the June meeting of the NBH, where it will discuss its
next inflation report, is still far off.
    Poland's inflation picked up in March, but it is still
unlikely to change the NBP's stance as at 1.7 percent it is the
lowest rate among the region's main economies, and is near the
bottom of the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range.
    Some Polish rate setters indicated recently that a fiscal
stimulus package from the government preparing for EU and
national elections may eventually lead to higher interest rates,
Santander bank analysts said in a note.
    But the news conference to be held after Wednesday's meeting
will be held by dovish Governor Adam Glapinski.
    "Thus, the official wording of the MPC is likely to remain
unchanged and the Governor's declaration to keep the rates
intact until 2022 could be repeated," Santander said.
    A 1 percent gain in Warsaw shares was led by a
continuing surge of video games producer CD Projekt
shares to near record highs.   
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1056 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7050   25.7600    +0.21%    +0.01%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  319.9000  321.6000    +0.53%    +0.37%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2935    4.2991    +0.13%    -0.09%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7585    4.7593    +0.02%    -2.20%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4300    7.4295    -0.01%    -0.27%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8300  117.9300    +0.08%    +0.40%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1089.03  1081.410    +0.70%   +10.39%
                                       0            
 Budapest             42226.37  42213.35    +0.03%    +7.89%
 Warsaw                2395.50   2371.14    +1.03%    +5.22%
 Bucharest             8152.19   8145.46    +0.08%   +10.41%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    872.88    868.35    +0.52%    +8.53%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1793.44   1789.28    +0.23%    +2.55%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    729.08    729.48    -0.05%    -4.28%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  580.98    579.75    +0.21%    -2.27%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8150   -0.0690   +240bps     -8bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7510    0.0100   +220bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8560    0.0050   +186bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6970    0.0040   +229bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2490    0.0260   +270bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8970    0.0320   +290bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.12      2.19      2.18      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.33      0.46      0.61      0.00
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.74      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto;
Editing by Alexander Smith)
