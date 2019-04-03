CEE MARKETS-Firmer forint leads the way, Polish central bank in focus

* Brexit moves, German data buoys currencies, bond yields * Forint leads, post-central bank meeting selling dwindles * Hungarian retail sales surge points to inflation pressure * Polish central bank seen holding rates, loose stance By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint set the pace for stronger Central European currencies on Wednesday as British political developments and German economic data helped reverse recent dollar flows. The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.2935 versus the euro by 0856 GMT, even though the Polish central bank (NBP) was seen keeping its benchmark rate at a record low 1.5 percent at its meeting on Wednesday. European market sentiment improved, with government bond yields higher as Prime Minister Theresa May announced talks with the opposition Labour party in an attempt to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal. That, along with good German services sector survey data buoyed the euro, the reference currency in the EU's eastern economies. "Apart from those positives, a correction in the forint had been timely," one Budapest-based dealer said. "Foreign investors had been shaking out long forint positions since the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) meeting, but that has ended," the dealer said, adding that the forint could settle around 320 versus the euro. It traded at 319.9, up half a percent, above a 200-day moving average of 321.75 which it broke through on Tuesday, touching 2-and-1/2-month lows. The forint had fallen sharply last week as the NBH delivered its first rate hike since 2011, as expected, but gave up its guidance of gradual monetary tightening. Recent weak economic data from Germany, the region's key export market, curbed expectations for monetary tightening in the euro zone and also in Central Europe last month. Wednesday's February retail sales figures from Hungary indicated continuing upwards pressure on inflation from surging consumption, arguing for tighter monetary policy. But the June meeting of the NBH, where it will discuss its next inflation report, is still far off. Poland's inflation picked up in March, but it is still unlikely to change the NBP's stance as at 1.7 percent it is the lowest rate among the region's main economies, and is near the bottom of the bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range. Some Polish rate setters indicated recently that a fiscal stimulus package from the government preparing for EU and national elections may eventually lead to higher interest rates, Santander bank analysts said in a note. But the news conference to be held after Wednesday's meeting will be held by dovish Governor Adam Glapinski. "Thus, the official wording of the MPC is likely to remain unchanged and the Governor's declaration to keep the rates intact until 2022 could be repeated," Santander said. A 1 percent gain in Warsaw shares was led by a continuing surge of video games producer CD Projekt shares to near record highs. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1056 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7050 25.7600 +0.21% +0.01% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 319.9000 321.6000 +0.53% +0.37% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2935 4.2991 +0.13% -0.09% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7585 4.7593 +0.02% -2.20% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4295 -0.01% -0.27% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8300 117.9300 +0.08% +0.40% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1089.03 1081.410 +0.70% +10.39% 0 Budapest 42226.37 42213.35 +0.03% +7.89% Warsaw 2395.50 2371.14 +1.03% +5.22% Bucharest 8152.19 8145.46 +0.08% +10.41% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 872.88 868.35 +0.52% +8.53% > Zagreb 1793.44 1789.28 +0.23% +2.55% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.08 729.48 -0.05% -4.28% 5> Sofia 580.98 579.75 +0.21% -2.27% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8150 -0.0690 +240bps -8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7510 0.0100 +220bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8560 0.0050 +186bps -4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6970 0.0040 +229bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2490 0.0260 +270bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8970 0.0320 +290bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.12 2.19 2.18 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.46 0.61 0.00 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alexander Smith)