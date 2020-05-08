CEE MARKETS-Forint and stocks gain, Richter shares outperform on Q1 earnings

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed, outperforming its regional peers, while Central European stock markets strengthened on Friday, helped by a global risk-on mood on hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China were easing. The forint gained 0.25% and was trading at 349.45 to the euro. The Polish zloty eased 0.04% to 4.552 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu was stable. Regional currencies have suffered significant losses since the lockdown measures aiming to stop the spread of the coronavirus brought economic activity to a halt. For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: reut.rs/3exsJHO The International Monetary Fund forecasts that economies in the region will contract by 3-7% this year due to the pandemic. Helped by policy tightening by the previously ultra-dovish Hungarian central bank, the forint has outperformed its peers and regained a significant share of its losses since April 1 when it hit a record low near 370 to the euro. The forint has lost 5.2% of its value to the euro this year while the zloty and the Czech crown are more than 6% down each in 2020. "The forint has been outperforming its peers recently because interest rates have been going up, and because several foreign studies suggest that Hungary will come out better from the coronavirus pandemic than other countries in the region," a Budapest-based trader said. Hungarian headline inflation was at an annual 2.4% in April after a 3.9% annual reading in March, while core inflation stayed near a seven-year high, at an annual 4.3%, data showed on Friday. The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, the third in a series of big reductions, as it seeks to soften the economic blow of the COVID-19 outbreak. The move took the two-week repo rate to 0.25%. Markets had largely expected a 50 basis point cut. The rate cut sent the crown to the week's lowest levels on Thursday. "The CZK did not take the deeper cut well, which now makes it the lowest-yielding currency in the region," Morgan Stanley said in a morning note. "Despite the weakness on the day, we remain more constructive. The market was already pricing for the repo rate to go to 0%, so one can argue that there will be less pressure on the currency in the future on that front. Risk premia remains one of the highest across all EM currencies." Equities in Warsaw and Bucharest were up more than 1.4% by 1039 GMT. Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday. Budapest's blue chip index firmed 0.82%. Hungarian pharma company Richter reported a net profit of 29 billion forints in the first quarter, above forecasts, and its shares were up 1.9% at 1046 GMT, outperforming the wider market. OTP Bank posted a net loss of 4 billion forints in the first quarter as risk costs soared to record high due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its shares were up 0.1%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1239 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.3050 27.2200 -0.31% -6.86% crown Hungary 349.4500 350.3400 +0.25% -5.24% forint Polish 4.5520 4.5500 -0.04% -6.49% zloty Romanian 4.8285 4.8297 +0.02% -0.83% leu Croatian 7.5620 7.5660 +0.05% -1.54% kuna Serbian 117.5300 117.6100 +0.07% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Budapest 34897.02 34613.57 +0.82% -24.27% Warsaw 1610.07 1587.35 +1.43% -25.12% Bucharest 8310.70 8192.20 +1.45% -16.70% Ljubljana 797.60 797.54 +0.01% -13.85% Zagreb 1538.10 1528.11 +0.65% -23.76% Belgrade <.BELEX15 661.60 662.02 -0.06% -17.47% > Sofia 446.63 446.95 -0.07% -21.39% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.3290 -0.0210 +111bps -1bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.5950 -0.0110 +135bps +0bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.1190 0.0060 +167bps +1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.5610 -0.0030 +134bps +1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.0780 0.0100 +184bps +2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.5480 0.0030 +210bps +1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.87 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.14 1.11 1.07 1.08 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.28 0.31 0.34 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)