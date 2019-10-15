CEE MARKETS-Forint and zloty down, crown unmoved by central bank comments

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was the biggest faller in central Europe on Tuesday while the Polish zloty pulled back from an 11-week high as uncertainty over a possible Brexit deal and U.S.-China trade talks kept investors cautious. The zloty was down a touch after Poland's headline inflation rate last month was confirmed at 2.6%, lending further weight to the view that the central bank would be unlikely to cut rates even as global policymakers turn to easing measures. Central European policymakers are caught between solid domestic economies where low unemployment and rising wages are fuelling growth and inflation and weakness in major euro zone economies such a Germany, which is flirting with recession. Faced with a mixed backdrop, central banks in the region have left interest rates on hold for now and, in the case of the Czech Republic, are even debating whether tighter monetary policy is needed. The zloty was down 0.1% at 4.298 against the euro at 1047 GMT and the forint lost 0.2% to 332.40. "(The Polish) MPC is aware that global central banks are lowering their rates, (so it) is not the best situation to increase interest rates," Piotr Bielski, head of research at Santander, said after the inflation report. "But there is also no atmosphere for interest rate cuts, neither for rate hikes, so stabilization of monetary policy will be maintained," he said. Markets were watching whether Britain could move closer on Tuesday to clinching a deal to leave the European Union. Hopes were also slightly dimmer for a trade deal between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies. "It's uncertainty all around," a trader in Budapest said. The Czech crown was a touch higher at 25.81 per euro but was unmoved by comments from rate setter Vojtech Benda who said he still saw room for tighter policy. He was one of two central bank board members who backed a rate rise at a September meeting when the bank ultimately voted to leave rates on hold. Benda's comments were tempered by another bank board member, Tomas Holub, who said continued signs of a dampening external growth outlook may spill over into the Czech economy. The crown was seen remaining in tight ranges although some analysts said it could weaken to 26 by the end of the year. For now, it is hugging the 25.80 per euro level. "When it goes lower, it is buy euro and when it goes higher it is sell," one trader said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1247 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.8100 25.8285 +0.07% -0.40% EURHUF= Hungary forint 332.4000 331.7000 -0.21% -3.40% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.2975 4.2934 -0.10% -0.18% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7535 4.7532 -0.01% -2.09% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4340 7.4303 -0.05% -0.32% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.3500 117.4200 +0.06% +0.81% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1015.87 1019.5200 -0.36% +2.97% .BUX Budapest 40588.00 40733.70 -0.36% +3.70% .WIG20 Warsaw 2152.53 2148.53 +0.19% -5.45% .BETI Bucharest 9538.67 9517.82 +0.22% +29.19% .SBITOP Ljubljana 873.41 872.15 +0.14% +8.60% .CRBEX Zagreb 1995.15 1986.31 +0.45% +14.09% .BELEX15 Belgrade 743.03 745.78 -0.37% -2.45% .SOFIX Sofia 560.88 561.77 -0.16% -5.65% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.2690 -0.0030 +196bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.0390 0.0140 +174bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.2900 -0.0130 +176bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.5080 -0.0070 +220bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.7360 -0.0180 +244bps -3bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.9580 -0.0330 +242bps -2bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.26 2.23 2.15 2.17 Hungary 0.26 0.31 0.34 0.21 Poland 1.73 1.70 1.67 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Clarke)