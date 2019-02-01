CEE MARKETS-Forint and zloty give up ground, CEE PMIs are weaker

* Czech and Polish PMIs still indicate economic contraction * Currencies mostly ease in a correction of past days' rally * Czech crown, a recent underperformer, remains steady By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday, shrugging off mixed manufacturing figures, as investors took profits following a rally triggered by Wednesday's dovish Federal Reserve comments. The region's assets benefited from a selling of the dollar as global markets priced out future Fed interest rate hikes, although the dollar regained some ground by late on Thursday. The forint, which got additional support from hawkish Hungarian central bank comments in January, was down 0.7 percent at 318.1 to the euro by 1014 GMT. "This is not a surprise at all: I had expected a correction," one Budapest-based dealer said. The dealer said a view that global interest rates would not rise much further for now and liquidity tightening by the Hungarian central bank (NBH) this year could keep the forint between 314 and 319 in the next months, preventing a fall beyond 320. "The Fed and the ECB are unlikely to tighten policy, and the NBH will not rush into tightening even if core inflation reaches 3 percent by March -- so the market can afford not to do much," the dealer added. The zloty shed 0.2 percent against the euro. Trading at 4.272, it was off a six-month high set at 4.255 on Thursday. Both the forint and the zloty -- Central Europe's most liquid units -- were hit by profit-taking, even though Hungary and Poland's January manufacturing indices (PMIs) reflected a diverging outlook. Poland's 48.2 figure was above expectations, but still indicated a continuing slowdown after robust 5.1 percent economic growth last year, while Hungary's PMI at 54 still showed optimism that growth could stay around 4 percent. "In Hungary, the domestic market pulls the manufacturing industry, and this time its influence looks stronger than the Czech or Polish," said Peter Virovacz, ING analyst in Budapest. While surging wages are helping the region's economies grow, a slowdown in the euro zone is worsening their export outlook. The Czech PMI fell more than expected to 49 in January and continued to indicate economic contraction. But the crown still did not track the weakening of its regional peers, which also included the leu. The Czech unit has underperformed the forint and the zloty in the past two weeks as further signs of a slowdown in the euro zone and comments from local rate setters raised questions about forecasts for further Czech central bank interest rate hikes. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1114 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7500 25.7500 +0.00% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.1000 315.9500 -0.68% +0.94% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2720 4.2620 -0.23% +0.41% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7500 4.7370 -0.27% -2.02% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4150 7.4223 +0.10% -0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2900 118.4500 +0.14% +0.01% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1046.62 1043.550 +0.29% +6.09% 0 Budapest 40638.80 40855.56 -0.53% +3.83% Warsaw 2378.69 2380.11 -0.06% +4.48% Bucharest 7004.45 6950.84 +0.77% -5.14% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 834.90 832.65 +0.27% +3.81% > Zagreb 1762.21 1761.79 +0.02% +0.77% Belgrade <.BELEX1 714.63 714.63 +0.00% -6.18% 5> Sofia 584.72 585.76 -0.18% -1.64% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7640 0.0440 +233bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6010 -0.0040 +194bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7000 0.0000 +154bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5060 0.0120 +207bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1610 0.0140 +250bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7560 0.0250 +259bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.07 2.11 2.13 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.52 0.72 0.15 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)