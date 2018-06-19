CEE MARKETS-Forint approaches record low, central bank doves tested

* Forint touches new 3-year low vs EUR, heading towards record low * Hungarian cbank seen holding rates, may soften dovish rhetoric * Hungary cbank under pressure to clarify goals - analysts * Polish output growth slowdown seen not affecting central bank By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 19 (Reuters) - The forint edged towards record lows, staying under pressure before the Hungarian central bank's (NBH) meeting on Tuesday as investors questioned the bank's policy targets. The bank is expected to announce at 1200 GMT that it will keep rates on hold, but may shift to less dovish rhetoric in its statement due at 1300 GMT, market participants and analysts have said. The NBH, one of the world's most dovish central banks, has pledged to maintain loose policy even as the Federal Reserve continues to lift its interest rates and the European Central Bank is seen ending its asset buying programme this year. Last year the Hungarian bank added a new target, aiming to keep long-term government debt yields relatively low, a goal which led to a slump in the yields to record lows early this year. But a rally of the dollar and U.S. yields sent Hungarian long-term bond yields surging, wiping out the NBH target, while a rise in inflation across Central Europe also raised questions concerning the bank's key goal: inflation. The dollar's rally caused a sell-off in emerging markets in the past two months, and in Central Europe Hungary's relatively expensive bonds and the forint got the biggest hit. The forint touched a new 3-year low against the euro on Tuesday and traded at 324.46 at 0841 GMT, down 0.1 percent, while the dollar's strength also weakened the zloty and the Czech crown, by 0.2 and 0.1 percent, respectively. Hungarian government bond yields rose 5-8 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading around 3.5 percent. Traders said the forint, if it reaches its 2015 record lows of 327, could head towards 330, which would still not threaten the NBH's 2-4 percent inflation target. But coupled with a likely increase in the bank's quarterly inflation forecasts on Tuesday and nerves in global markets, forint weakness may put pressure on the bank to drift away from its rigid rejection of any monetary tightening, market participants said. "Any hawkish comments by the Hungarian central bank could lead to sharp reversal in positioning and thus, to positive HUF returns in the short-term," Vienna-based Raiffeisen analyst Sebastian Petric said in a note. "Vice versa, a continuation of the loose monetary conditions in Hungary would lead to a disappointment in the market," he added. One Budapest-based trader said a move away from the NBH's dovish rhetoric could lead to some short-term forint rebound. "That would be an opportunity to buy the euro... Things will not turn better locally until global markets calm down," the trader said. Hungary's loose monetary policy stands in contrast with tightening in the Czech Republic, Petric said. The Polish central bank (NBP) has also pledged to keep rates on hold for years, but it does not have a target for long-term yields. Polish figures releases showed a slowdown in annual industrial output in May to 5.4 percent, but are unlikely to "affect the MPC's (central bank's) optics," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1041 MARKETS CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8080 25.776 -0.12 -1.03% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4600 324.1000 -0.11% -4.17% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3098 4.3018 -0.19 -3.10% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6665 4.6680 +0.03% +0.28% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3830 7.3790 -0.05% +0.64% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9500 118.0700 +0.10% +0.47% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1067.79 1069.4000 -0.15% -0.96% Budapest 35112.11 35505.46 -1.11% -10.83% Warsaw 2114.66 2150.98 -1.69% -14.08% Bucharest 8122.31 8163.77 -0.51% +4.75% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.18 888.87 -0.08% +10.14% > Zagreb 1812.95 1815.75 -0.15% -1.62% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.51 734.98 -0.61% -3.85% 5> Sofia 632.19 630.77 +0.23% -6.68% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0650 0.0710 +173bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5600 -0.0240 +183bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1450 -0.0030 +179bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6530 0.0090 +232bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5460 -0.0170 +282bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2310 0.0240 +287bps +6bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.17 1.29 1.43 0.93 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.62 0.82 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw Editing by Andrew Heavens)