CEE MARKETS-Forint at five-month low, but turnaround seen in next 12 months

By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets moved sideways on Friday morning, with the forint extending recent losses and nearing 360 against the euro, its weakest since climbing back from a record low set during the first wave of the coronavirus in April. The Czech crown and the Polish zloty both hit six-week lows. The Hungarian currency, a deep underperformer in the region this year, should gain the most on a 12-month horizon, according to a fresh Reuters poll. In the nearer term, however, fiscal and monetary response is plausible in Hungary as a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic grows stronger in Europe, according to analysts and policymakers. Hungary needs to kick-start its economy while fine-tuning rules to prepare for a second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) chief said the fiscal strings could be loosened in the next two years, with the bank's easing bias adding to the forint's weakness. "The NBH acknowledged that its optimistic June growth forecast will need to be revised down," Morgan Stanley said in a note, adding that two more 15bp cuts by early 2021 were likely despite a central bank indication to hold fire. Hungary faces disinflation, which usually allows rate cuts, while inflation was stabilising in Poland, the region's largest economy, it added. Data showed on Friday that a recovery in industrial output slowed considerably in July, so the economy still has a lot of ground to cover, ING economist Peter Virovacz said in a note. "Right now, the volume of industry output is at 2017 levels," he said. "The stock of orders looks good, though, so in an ideal case, output can come close to a pre-crisis level by year-end." CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1028 CET MARKETS CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.4000 26.3970 -0.01% -3.67% crown Hungary 359.3000 359.1500 -0.04% -7.84% forint Polish 4.4435 4.4411 -0.05% -4.21% zloty Romanian 4.8480 4.8500 +0.04% -1.23% leu Croatian 7.5400 7.5353 -0.06% -1.25% kuna Serbian 117.5000 117.5600 +0.05% +0.06% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 904.11 901.7600 +0.26% -18.96% Budapest 34775.63 34778.20 -0.01% -24.54% Warsaw 1759.31 1769.19 -0.56% -18.18% Bucharest 9029.66 9055.33 -0.28% -9.50% Ljubljana 849.86 853.99 -0.48% -8.21% Zagreb 1607.74 1624.65 -1.04% -20.31% Belgrade <.BELEX15 695.12 696.30 -0.17% -13.29% > Sofia 435.17 434.77 +0.09% -23.40% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1830 0.0310 +088bps +4bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.6870 -0.0010 +139bps -1bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.1050 0.0180 +158bps +0bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.1710 0.0220 +087bps +3bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.7170 -0.0040 +142bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.3780 0.0010 +185bps -1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.37 0.38 0.44 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.78 0.83 0.87 0.62 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.23 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes