CEE MARKETS-Forint bucks firming trend as central bank seen on hold

* Hungarian central bank meets, seen holding rates at record lows * Forint touches 3-week low, while other CEE currencies firm * Crown rises, Czech central banker sees possible hike on Aug 2 * Polish bond yields rise on redemptions By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - The forint touched 3-week lows, bucking a strengthening trend in Central European currencies, with Hungary's central bank (NBH) expected to keep monetary conditions loose at its meeting on Tuesday. As the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates and the European Central Bank withdrawing monetary stimulus, it has become increasingly difficult for the NBH to maintain its own ultraloose policy. Last month it said for the first time that loose monetary conditions were unlikely to remain in place until the end of its monetary policy horizon of 5 to 8 quarters. The past months' flow of investments into the rallying U.S. dollar from emerging market assets knocked the forint to record lows beyond 330 against the euro by early July. However, the Hungarian currency has rebounded since then as the dollar failed to make further decisive gains and on Tuesday was dancing around its previous closing levels. Forward rate agreements have priced out NBH rate hike expectations over the past 2 or 3 weeks. The 12X15 FRA, which reflects expectations for short-term interest rate levels a year from now, has dropped to 1.1 percent from 1.36 percent, compared with the NBH's 0.9 percent base rate, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The forint briefly pierced 327 versus the euro on Tuesday, but it was unable to break out of the past weeks' range around 325. At 0821 GMT it traded at 326.7, weaker by 0.2 percent. "No change is expected in the NBH's policy at the meeting," one currency dealer said, adding that the bank's comments will be closely watched as investors wonder how and at what pace the NBH could start to withdraw its monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, the crown firmed 0.2 percent to 25.781 versus the euro. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Monday that a weaker-than-expected crown along with rapid wage growth had created room for more policy tightening which may come as soon as the bank's next policy meeting on Aug 2. The leu touched an 8-week high at 4.6365 against the euro, firming in shallow trade. The Romanian central bank, like its Czech counterpart, is expected to increase interest rates further. Liquidity conditions in leu markets have tightened in the past months. The 3-month interbank ROBOR interest rate, bid at 3.08 percent, set a 4-1/2-month high. While Czech government debt yields rose and Hungarian yields were steady, Poland's 10-year yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.15 percent. "The inflow of around 15 billion zloty is expected this week from redemption and coupon payments, while at the (government's) bond auction the offer should be not higher than 8 billion zloty," BZ BWK analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1021 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7810 25.8360 +0.21% -0.93% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.7000 326.0900 -0.19% -4.83% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3210 4.3238 +0.06% -3.35% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6400 4.6470 +0.15% +0.86% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3970 7.3995 +0.03% +0.45% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9100 118.0000 +0.08% +0.50% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1089.83 1087.730 +0.19% +1.08% 0 Budapest 35049.47 35141.03 -0.26% -10.99% Warsaw 2227.29 2204.53 +1.03% -9.50% Bucharest 7961.10 7949.39 +0.15% +2.67% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 883.98 885.37 -0.16% +9.62% > Zagreb 1815.62 1810.70 +0.27% -1.48% Belgrade <.BELEX1 725.06 726.53 -0.20% -4.57% 5> Sofia 635.97 633.41 +0.40% -6.12% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.0500 0.0380 +166bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5200 0.0170 +174bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1010 0.0140 +169bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6400 -0.0030 +225bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5410 0.0020 +276bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1810 -0.0020 +277bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.19 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.46 0.67 0.89 0.25 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)