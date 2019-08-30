CEE MARKETS-Forint climbs off record low, GDP stays strong in region

* Hungarian GDP confirmed, Polish, Czech data revised up * Hungary leads region with 4.9% annual rise in second quarter * But forint, region's FX under pressure amid global mood * Forint just off record low * Zloty headed for biggest monthly drop since 2016 By Jason Hovet PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint climbed from an all-time low on Friday but underperformed its central European peers, boosted by better-than-estimated growth figures and some hopes global trade tensions might ease. Central European currencies have been battered in August, hitting record lows amid worries over the global economy, U.S.-China trade tensions and the threat of a disorderly exit by Britain from the European Union that could upend the region. Even with gains on Friday, Poland's zloty is set for its biggest monthly decline since November 2016, down over 2%. The forint has dropped 1.5% and reached a record low of 331.85 to the euro on Thursday. The Hungarian currency got some relief on Friday, edging up 0.1% to 331.15 per euro, after data confirmed the country's second-quarter growth led the region at 4.9% year-on-year, the same as a flash estimate. Erste Investment said the forint has been strongly correlated to the euro versus the dollar, which has weakened, and domestic banking liquidity, which has risen. "Regarding the first factor, for now there are no signs of a reversal. In terms of the second factor, the (central bank) NBH could try to intervene through its FX swaps and wrestle down interbank liquidity to strengthen the forint," Erste said. "However, it is not clear whether this would be in the interest of the central bank at the current exchange-rate level. Barring any signal to this end, market players may continue to test the patience of the central bank." Elsewhere, the zloty, near a 13-month low, gained 0.2% to 4.385 to the euro by 0911 GMT and the Czech crown , just off its weakest level this year, added over 0.1% to 25.88. Stocks also gained, led by a 2.3% rise for Warsaw's blue-chip index. Data on Friday showed Poland's economy expanded by 4.5% year-on-year last quarter and the Czech Republic's by 2.7%, both faster than flash estimates, giving comfort to a region where domestic demand is a key growth driver as the euro zone slows and key trade partner Germany flirts with recession. "The breakdown shows that domestic demand still remains the main driver of growth and it is unlikely to change, especially in the environment of worsening global climate," Santander Bank Polska said, predicting slowing in the coming quarters because of fading investment growth and weaker exports. Pavel Sobisek, Unicredit's chief economist in Prague, said the Czech growth figures were a dilemma for the central bank, which after a two-year tightening cycle has shifted into neutral as the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve show an easing bias. "General price growth in the Czech economy will reflect in price pressures for consumers, but the (central bank) CNB will hardly muster the courage to raise rates. The result will probably be a longer period of unchanged interest rates," he said. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1111 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.8800 25.9095 +0.11% -0.67% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 331.150 331.450 +0.09% -3.04% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3848 4.3927 +0.18% -2.17% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7286 4.7273 -0.03% -1.58% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4030 7.4015 -0.02% +0.09% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.590 117.780 +0.16% +0.60% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1033.86 1031.02 +0.28% +4.79% 00 .BUX Budapest 39632.4 39264.4 +0.94% +1.26% 7 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2117.12 2069.33 +2.31% -7.01% > .BETI Buchares 9237.00 9241.52 -0.05% +25.10 t % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 851.03 852.20 -0.14% +5.82% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1866.91 1875.69 -0.47% +6.75% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 744.89 744.89 +0.00% -2.21% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 571.08 570.53 +0.10% -3.93% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.1500 0.0340 +205bp +3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.8510 0.0130 +178bp +1bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.0660 -0.0040 +176bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.5850 0.0180 +249bp +2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.7000 0.0270 +263bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.8660 0.0460 +256bp +5bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.09 1.91 1.73 2.14 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.31 0.36 0.40 0.26 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.67 1.61 1.72 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Larry King )