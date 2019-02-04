Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown ease, monetary tightening bets are scaled back

Sandor Peto

    * Forint retreats, central bank offers long-term swaps at
auction
    * Crown eases slightly, odds of Czech rate hike
fell-analysts
    * Polish, Romanian central banks seen holding interest rates

    BUDAPEST, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The forint and the Czech crown
eased slightly on Monday as investors were scaling back
expectations for monetary tightening in the two countries.
    The forint traded at 317.78 against the euro at
1014 GMT, weaker by 0.2 percent from its previous close, even
though it was off Friday's one-week low of 318.34.
    Fading expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes after
Wednesday's Federal Reserve comments gave a boost to most
Central European currencies.
    The forint hit an 8 and 1/2-month high near 315,
but retreated on Friday in a correction.
    It weakened amid market rumours that central bank deputy
governor Marton Nagy sounded less hawkish than earlier at a
private meeting with investors in London.
    Officials of the bank were not immediately available for
comment.
    In the middle of last month, the forint got a boost after
Nagy said the bank could start to tighten policy once
tax-adjusted core inflation reaches or exceeds 3 percent, after
2.9 percent in December.
    The bank is expected to start tightening by cutting the
amount of liquidity provided to markets through its fx swaps.
    "No long-term swaps offered at the (weekly) auction would be
consistent with that, but they did offer long-term swaps at
Monday's auction," one Budapest-based currency dealer
said.
    "They will not rush into tightening... we will see what
their inflation report (due in March) shows," the dealer said.
    Hungary's January PMI manufacturing index released on Friday
showed continuing economic growth, while Czech and Polish
figures indicated that an economic slowdown in the euro zone
could take its toll in Central Europe as well.
    Hungarian government bonds yields, after falling about 10
basis points on Friday, ticked higher by 1 basis point, tracking
Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year Hungarian paper
trading at 2.66 percent, still near 8-month lows.
    The Czech crown eased 0.1 percent to 25.72 versus
the euro, while Poland's zloty firmed 0.2 percent to
4.2815.
    The crown has underperformed the forint and the zloty this
year as comments from Czech central bankers made investors scale
back expectations that the bank could continue to increase
interest rates at its meeting on Feb. 7.
    "We do not expect the CNB to hike rates this week, as it
would be reasonable to wait for more clarity on the development
of the real economy, given the weak PMIs and gloomier outlook
for the German economy," Erste analysts said in a note.
    The Polish and Romanian central banks are expected to keep
their interest rates on hold at their meetings this week, on
Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1114 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7200   25.7030    -0.07%    -0.05%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.7800  317.2500    -0.17%    +1.04%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2815    4.2890    +0.18%    +0.19%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7520    4.7530    +0.02%    -2.06%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4160    7.4125    -0.05%    -0.08%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.2900  118.4500    +0.14%    +0.01%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1050.09  1048.280    +0.17%    +6.44%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40868.43  40973.34    -0.26%    +4.42%
 Warsaw                2406.67   2393.43    +0.55%    +5.71%
 Bucharest             7115.70   7030.47    +1.21%    -3.63%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    831.39    832.94    -0.19%    +3.37%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1757.55   1760.03    -0.14%    +0.50%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    714.85    714.77    +0.01%    -6.15%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  578.27    583.98    -0.98%    -2.72%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7510    0.0340   +233bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.5720    0.0420   +191bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.6950    0.0110   +153bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5200   -0.0850   +210bps     -9bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2060    0.0280   +255bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7600    0.0090   +259bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      1.99
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.31      0.52      0.71      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.72      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto
Editing by Keith Weir)
