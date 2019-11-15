CEE MARKETS-Forint, crown on weaker footing over dovish central banks

By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The forint underperformed its Central European peers on Friday ahead of next week's Hungarian central bank meeting where the bank is seen sticking to its loose stance, and the Czech crown also eased despite positive sentiment on stock markets. The crown weakened to a three-week low on Friday after minutes from the central bank's Nov. 7 policy meeting sounded less hawkish than many investors expected, a Prague dealer said. The bank had voted 5-2 to leave rates on hold, with the minutes showing board members Tomas Holub and Vojtech Benda backing a 25 basis point increase to the main rate, which now sits at 2.0%. The Czech central bank is still debating tightening policy even as most of the rest of Europe maintains loose monetary stances, with the region's robustly growing economies seen slowing as the impact of a slowdown in the euro zone makes itself felt. Domestic demand in Central Europe remains very strong due to massive wage hikes, which could to some extent offset the impact if exports suffer. GDP data on Thursday from most countries in the region showed that signs of a slowdown were already visible in the third quarter of 2018. Hungary stood out as economic growth accelerated more than expected, rising to an annual 5.0% in the third quarter. * For an interactive version: tmsnrt.rs/2KgEAwH While the vote at the Czech rate meeting last week was the same as at a previous meeting, Holub this time joined Benda in backing a hike, meaning three central bankers have supported higher rates at the last two sittings. "A hawkish sign was Holub was voting for a hike. (But) the minutes seem dovish in some way," ING economist Jakub Seidler said. The minutes showed board members saw signs of deterioration in the domestic economy since the last meeting and that most would tolerate a "short-term" breaching of the bank's 3% upper limit on inflation. The forint fell 0.2% against the euro to 334.75 by 0935 GMT, edging towards a record low of 336.28 hit in September. Analysts at brokerage Equilor said the forint could soon test this level based on the technical picture, after the level of 333 stopped and reversed the currency's earlier gains. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Tuesday based on the unanimous forecast of 16 economists in a Reuters poll, which projects no change in official rates before 2021. The NBH has maintained its accommodative stance, warning of downside price risks due to weakening European activity. Stock markets across the region firmed on Friday, as international sentiment improved on hopes that the United States and China were close to signing a long-awaited trade deal that could end the trade war that has rattled investors' nerves this year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARK 1035 ETS CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech <EUR 25.5850 25.593 +0.03 +0.48% crown CZK= 0 % > EURHUF= Hungary <EUR 334.7500 334.13 -0.18% -4.08% forint HUF= 50 > EURPLN= Polish <EUR 4.2788 4.2859 +0.17 +0.25% zloty PLN= % > EURRON= Romanian <EUR 4.7675 4.7673 -0.01% -2.38% leu RON= > EURHRK= Croatian <EUR 7.4400 7.4385 -0.02% -0.40% kuna HRK= > EURRSD= Serbian <EUR 117.2700 117.47 +0.17 +0.88% dinar RSD= 50 % > Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2019 .PX Prague <.PX 1085.84 1079.3 +0.60 +10.06% > 900 % .BUX Budapest <.BU 43330.21 43218. +0.26 +10.71% X> 28 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WI 2234.79 2226.1 +0.39 -1.84% G20> 5 % .BETI Bucharest <.BE 9698.70 9692.1 +0.07 +31.35% TI> 7 % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SB 875.60 877.08 -0.17% +8.87% ITOP > .CRBEX Zagreb <.CR 1974.23 1974.3 -0.01% +12.89% BEX> 4 .BELEX15 Belgrade <.BE 769.64 769.15 +0.06 +1.04% LEX1 % 5> .SOFIX Sofia <.SO 557.17 558.80 -0.29% -6.27% FIX> BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change in Bund Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=RR 2-year <CZ2 1.4410 0.0810 +208b +8bps YT=R ps R> CZ5YT=RR 5-year <CZ5 1.1740 -0.043 +178b -5bps YT=R 0 ps R> CZ10YT=RR 10-year <CZ1 1.4680 0.0140 +181b +1bps 0YT= ps RR> Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year <PL2 1.3850 -0.014 +202b -2bps YT=R 0 ps R> PL5YT=RR 5-year <PL5 1.8000 0.0060 +241b +0bps YT=R ps R> PL10YT=RR 10-year <PL1 2.0790 -0.003 +242b -1bps 0YT= 0 ps RR> FORW RATE AGREEM ARD ENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep <CZK 2.23 2.21 2.12 2.18 FRA> <PRI BOR= > Hungary <HUF 0.27 0.33 0.35 0.19 FRA> <BUB OR=> Poland <PLN 1.73 1.70 1.67 1.71 FRA> <WIB OR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ****************************************** ******************** (Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Hugh Lawson)