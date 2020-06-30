CEE MARKETS-Forint drifts to 2-month low on rate cut bets

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint drifted to a two-month low on Tuesday as markets bet on further rate cuts from the central bank after the first reduction in four years last week. The currency led losses among peers in central Europe, with the region shaky amid global fears of a jump in new coronavirus cases. Stock markets also edged lower. The forint is down almost 4% from a three-month high hit on June 10. It had weakened 0.3% on the day by 0856 GMT, to trade at 357.15 to the euro, the weakest since the end of April. Erste Group Bank analysts said weakening toward 360 was possible. The forint hit a record low 369.54 in March, during the worst of the market rout due to the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank has sought to balance keeping the forint on stable ground with loosening policy through unconventional steps to help a virus-hit economy. However, last week it cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75%, the first move in four years. Markets have priced in more cuts although Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday another 15 bps cut in July was possible and that market pricing was exaggerated. Bank of America said the base rate could fall to 0.45% this year. "The central bank is probably only trying to avoid excessive HUF depreciation rather than advocating a stronger currency," it said. "We think cautious steps and transparent communication are key in deterring HUF shorts." Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up to 26.792 per euro, rebounding from a four-week low. Poland's zloty dropped. On bond markets, the yield on Czech 10-year paper was bid at 0.839%, down more than a percentage point from March peaks. Data from the Czech finance ministry showed on Tuesday the share of domestic bonds held by foreigners dropped to 36% in May and is down from 40.77% seen at the end of February, highlighting strong domestic demand for bonds as the central bank cuts rates. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1056 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.7920 26.8040 +0.04% -5.08% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 357.150 356.195 -0.27% -7.28% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4655 4.4627 -0.06% -4.68% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8435 4.8437 +0.00% -1.14% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5710 7.5752 +0.06% -1.66% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.520 117.585 +0.06% +0.04% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 924.62 924.680 -0.01% -17.12% 0 .BUX Budapest 36192.0 36517.1 -0.89% -21.46% 3 7 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1762.76 1769.47 -0.38% -18.01% > .BETI Buchares 8613.71 8626.28 -0.15% -13.67% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 850.53 847.88 +0.31% -8.14% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1607.05 1604.55 +0.16% -20.34% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 664.31 665.23 -0.14% -17.14% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 454.03 453.92 +0.02% -20.08% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1850 0.1230 +088bp +12bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4010 -0.0660 +111bp -6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8390 0.0750 +131bp +8bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1700 0.0200 +087bp +2bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7650 0.0120 +147bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3690 -0.0110 +184bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.61 0.56 0.53 0.74 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.21 0.22 0.25 0.26 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)