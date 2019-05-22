CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as central bank seen dovish

* Hungarian central banker sounded patient-Citi note * Forint eases again, Czech crown touches 7-week low * CEE bond yields follow Bunds lower (Recasts) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on Wednesday on expectations that Hungary's central bank, which meets on Tuesday, will keep interest rates low through May and June. With global trade tensions keeping a lid on appetite for risk, central European government bonds tracked a drop in Bund yields, while the region's currencies and stocks failed to benefit from a modest rebound in other emerging markets. Data suggests the region's robust run of economic growth will continue, but its central banks are showing few signs of willingness to increase interest rates to fight accelerating inflation. The Czech National Bank raised interest rates this month, but signalled broadly stable borrowing costs in the coming year The Czech crown hit a seven-week low of 25.812 to the euro. If it weakens through support levels between 25.8-25.85, the next target could be 26, a trader said. The forint eased a shade to 326.6, staying clear of a nine-month low set at 327.5 in the previous session. Citi strategist Luis Costa said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) "will not be extra hawkish" on Tuesday as it expected core inflation could retreat in the coming quarters. "The NBH is sounding far more patient, in our view," the strategist said in a note, citing a presentation by Deputy Governor Marton Nagy last week. The forint weakened in recent days because the bank was unlikely to tighten policy on Tuesday and may not do so in June either, market participants said. "The forint's underperformance may continue until we receive a clear, hawkish message...," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghoshe said in a note. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped 3 basis points to 3.19%, 0.7% point below annual inflation in April. Poland's corresponding yield also shed 3 basis points, but at 2.868% it was 0.7% point above inflation. The zloty firmed slightly against the euro. There is no need to change Polish interest rates in 2019, but a rise in 2020 cannot be ruled out, rate-setter Rafal Sura said. Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said the majority on the Monetary Policy Council would not want to increase rates. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1456 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8050 25.7860 -0.07% -0.38% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 326.6000 326.5000 -0.03% -1.69% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3045 4.3075 +0.07% -0.35% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7635 4.7650 +0.03% -2.30% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4270 +0.01% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8700 117.9400 +0.06% +0.36% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1042.47 1048.330 -0.56% +5.67% 0 Budapest 40040.57 39575.98 +1.17% +2.30% Warsaw 2203.18 2190.93 +0.56% -3.23% Bucharest 8103.51 8152.63 -0.60% +9.75% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 859.83 859.62 +0.02% +6.91% > Zagreb 1859.97 1858.22 +0.09% +6.36% Belgrade <.BELEX1 731.00 733.09 -0.29% -4.03% 5> Sofia 573.05 568.83 +0.74% -3.60% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6640 0.0250 +229bps +2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7070 0.0400 +221bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8200 -0.0220 +190bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6920 0.0070 +231bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2420 -0.1530 +274bps -14bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8840 -0.0340 +296bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.18 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.38 0.58 0.75 0.20 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than and by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith and John Stonestreet)