Bonds News
May 22, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as central bank seen dovish

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Hungarian central banker sounded patient-Citi note
    * Forint eases again, Czech crown touches 7-week low
    * CEE bond yields follow Bunds lower

 (Recasts)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on
Wednesday on expectations that Hungary's central bank, which
meets on Tuesday, will keep interest rates low through May and
June.
    With global trade tensions keeping a lid on appetite for
risk, central European government bonds tracked a drop in Bund
yields, while the region's currencies and stocks failed to
benefit from a modest rebound in other emerging markets.

    Data suggests the region's robust run of economic growth
will continue, but its central banks are showing few signs of
willingness to increase interest rates to fight accelerating
inflation.
    The Czech National Bank raised interest rates this month,
but signalled broadly stable borrowing costs in the coming year

    The Czech crown hit a seven-week low of 25.812 to
the euro. If it weakens through support levels between
25.8-25.85, the next target could be 26, a trader said.
    The forint eased a shade to 326.6, staying clear
of a nine-month low set at 327.5 in the previous session.
    Citi strategist Luis Costa said the National Bank of Hungary
(NBH) "will not be extra hawkish" on Tuesday as it expected core
inflation could retreat in the coming quarters.
    "The NBH is sounding far more patient, in our view," the
strategist said in a note, citing a presentation by Deputy
Governor Marton Nagy last week.
    The forint weakened in recent days because the bank was
unlikely to tighten policy on Tuesday and may not do so in June
either, market participants said.
    "The forint's underperformance may continue until we receive
a clear, hawkish message...," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghoshe
said in a note.
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped 3 basis
points to 3.19%, 0.7% point below annual inflation in April.
    Poland's corresponding yield also shed 3 basis points, but
at 2.868% it was 0.7% point above inflation.
    The zloty firmed slightly against the euro.       
    There is no need to change Polish interest rates in 2019,
but a rise in 2020 cannot be ruled out, rate-setter Rafal Sura
said.
    Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said the
majority on the Monetary Policy Council would not want to
increase rates.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1456 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.8050   25.7860    -0.07%    -0.38%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  326.6000  326.5000    -0.03%    -1.69%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3045    4.3075    +0.07%    -0.35%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7635    4.7650    +0.03%    -2.30%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4270    +0.01%    -0.22%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8700  117.9400    +0.06%    +0.36%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1042.47  1048.330    -0.56%    +5.67%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40040.57  39575.98    +1.17%    +2.30%
 Warsaw                2203.18   2190.93    +0.56%    -3.23%
 Bucharest             8103.51   8152.63    -0.60%    +9.75%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    859.83    859.62    +0.02%    +6.91%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1859.97   1858.22    +0.09%    +6.36%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    731.00    733.09    -0.29%    -4.03%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  573.05    568.83    +0.74%    -3.60%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.6640    0.0250   +229bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7070    0.0400   +221bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8200   -0.0220   +190bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6920    0.0070   +231bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2420   -0.1530   +274bps    -14bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8840   -0.0340   +296bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.22      2.22      2.18      2.20
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.58      0.75      0.20
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.76      1.76      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Krisztina Than and by Robert Muller in
Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith and John Stonestreet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below