CEE MARKETS-Forint eases as Hungary cbank restarts bond purchases

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - The forint eased versus the euro early on Tuesday, underperforming central European currencies, as the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) relaunched government bond purchases after a two-month hiatus. At 0813 GMT, the forint, the region's worst-performing unit this year, was down 0.3% at 346.51 per euro, while most other currencies were unchanged or marginally weaker. The Hungarian central bank cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 0.6% last week and said it would start buying longer-dated government bonds to curb borrowing costs on longer maturities. The bank, which launched the purchases in May to bolster the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has bought 149 billion forints worth of bonds so far, most in the 10-year segment. On Tuesday it offered to purchase 15-year and 20-year bonds. Yields on those maturities have fallen by 40 to 50 basis points since the bank announced the resumption of bond buys a week ago and one dealer said the near-term direction of the market would depend on the outcome of Tuesday's tender. "We will see how aggressive the central bank is at today's tender," a Budapest-based bond trader said. "In May it was rather defensive, staying close to market levels, but then it suspended the QE programme. "Given that yields have plunged by 50 points in these papers already, any continuation will depend on the central bank's approach," he said. "If they are aggressive, yields can fall further, if they are defensive, then not so much." The Czech crown was a touch weaker, retreating from Monday's 4-1/2-month highs, with some dealers and analysts sayinga small correction could be around the corner after recent gains. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1013 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.2100 26.1850 -0.10% -2.97% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 346.510 345.500 -0.29% -4.43% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.3933 4.3926 -0.02% -3.12% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8315 4.8285 -0.06% -0.89% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5100 7.5142 +0.06% -0.86% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.615 +0.06% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 918.05 914.020 +0.44% -17.71% 0 .BUX Budapest 34933.6 34979.4 -0.13% -24.19% 0 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1825.36 1830.87 -0.30% -15.10% > .BETI Buchares 8579.50 8586.12 -0.08% -14.01% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 851.74 850.08 +0.20% -8.01% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1584.45 1587.67 -0.20% -21.46% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 658.20 663.27 -0.76% -17.90% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 439.87 439.88 -0.00% -22.58% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1240 0.0740 +080bp +7bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4000 0.0550 +108bp +6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8490 0.0150 +134bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1280 0.0010 +080bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7470 -0.0110 +143bp -1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3580 0.0000 +185bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.31 0.32 0.36 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.24 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague Editing by Jan Harvey and Raissa Kasolowsky)