CEE MARKETS-Forint extends drop, Czech bond auction in focus

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies dipped on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint and Czech crown extending falls into a fourth straight session as worries over U.S.-China trade talks and Britain's exit from the European Union hung over markets. Bond yields were mixed, but mostly higher. Czech markets positioned before an auction of 8- and 15-year bonds. Both drew strong demand of more than 15 billion and 12 billion crowns, respectively, at a September sale. The forint inched down less than 0.1% to 334.21 to the euro a day after Hungarian inflation data showed continued slowing. The zloty was steady at 4.32, giving up early gains after testing a 3-1/2-week high in the morning. The region, where growth has stayed on solid ground due to strong domestic demand even amid economic slowdowns in western trade partners, has been held back by worries over global trade. On Wednesday, hopes were also fading for Britain to reach a Brexit deal. "Politics weighs on the market, but so far has not translated into a change in assets value. Investors wait for the conclusion of U.S.-China trade talks and whether the EU reaches an agreement with Britain on Brexit," Bank Millennium in Warsaw said, adding geopolitical risks involving Turkey and Syria also weighed. Stocks held up, though, with Prague and Budapest leading gains. In Czech markets, the crown was down almost 0.1% at 25.825 to the euro at 0915 GMT. The currency has languished with central European peers since the summer months and remains an inflationary risk for the Czech central bank, which unlike other monetary policymakers in the world has kept open a rate hike debate. The crown's three-month moving average was at 25.71 to the euro on Wednesday, versus expectations in the central bank's outlook for an average exchange rate of 25.4 in the third quarter and firming to 25.2 this quarter. Forward rate markets have not priced in much chance of a hike in the near term and still see a cut over a one year horizon. Goldman Sachs expects the Czech bank to keep its key policy rate at 2.00% through 2019 and 2020 but said in a note it thought the market was "significantly under-pricing the risk of higher rates in the near term and over-pricing the risk of rate cuts beyond this." "While front-end rates have sold off significantly in the past 2 months, we continue to think the market’s implied rate path for Czech rates over the next 1-2 years is too low," it said. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1115 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 EURCZK= Czech crown 25.8250 25.8080 -0.07% -0.46% EURHUF= Hungary forint 334.2100 333.9550 -0.08% -3.93% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.3220 4.3227 +0.02% -0.75% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.7500 4.7505 +0.01% -2.02% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.4260 7.4213 -0.06% -0.22% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5100 117.4500 -0.05% +0.67% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 .PX Prague 1000.37 994.0700 +0.63% +1.40% .BUX Budapest 39602.88 39491.52 +0.28% +1.19% .WIG20 Warsaw 2133.36 2131.83 +0.07% -6.29% .BETI Bucharest 9497.88 9487.05 +0.11% +28.63% .SBITOP Ljubljana 862.60 868.98 -0.73% +7.25% .CRBEX Zagreb 1927.76 1929.55 -0.09% +10.23% .BELEX15 Belgrade 748.67 748.91 -0.03% -1.71% .SOFIX Sofia 560.58 561.05 -0.08% -5.70% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 1.2650 -0.0030 +202bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 1.0390 -0.0470 +184bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 1.2480 0.0060 +182bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 1.4970 -0.0010 +225bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 1.6730 0.0320 +248bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.9210 0.0280 +249bps +0bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.25 2.20 2.06 2.17 Hungary 0.26 0.31 0.34 0.21 Poland 1.72 1.70 1.67 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 23.5500 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)