CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses ahead of central bank meeting on Tuesday

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Monday with the Hungarian forint bucking the trend and easing ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting on Tuesday. The Hungarian forint started to weaken last Monday and broke out of the 344-348 range of the previous weeks. The currency was trading 0.3% lower, at 351.73 per euro by 0849 GMT. "This is normal, the levels around 345 per euro and under were a bit too strong as monetary policy is quite loose and it seems unlikely to change," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Also, real interest rates are low in Hungary while inflation is causing a problem," he added. Hungarian headline inflation accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July, well above forecasts. A deeper-than-expected, 13.6% annual drop in second-quarter GDP also put the forint under pressure, analysts said last week. According to a Reuters poll of economists, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is likely to leave interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. Some, however, expect another cut in its base rate later this year after the unexpected slump in Q2 economic output. Reacting to the weak economic data, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month. Elswhere, the Czech crown was little moved, easing 0.09% to 26.110 versus the common currency. The Polish zloty firmed 0.17% and was trading at 4.4030 per euro while the Romanian leu was stable. Most Central European assets firmed, in line with their European peers that bounced from a two-week low as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases. Warsaws's stock index led gains in the region, firming 0.47% while Bucharest's equities were up 0.45%. Prague's assets were up 0.23% and Budapest's blue chip index slid 0.26%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1048 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.1100 26.0860 -0.09% -2.60% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 351.730 350.660 -0.30% -5.85% forint > 0 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.4030 4.4105 +0.17 -3.33% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8400 4.8419 +0.04 -1.07% leu > % EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5340 7.5275 -0.09% -1.18% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.600 +0.09 +0.06% dinar > 0 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 898.79 896.700 +0.23 -19.44% 0 % .BUX Budapest 35950.1 36043.5 -0.26% -21.99% 4 6 .WIG20 Warsaw 1829.19 1820.60 +0.47 -14.92% % .BETI Bucharest 8764.16 8725.12 +0.45 -12.16% % .SBITOP Ljubljana <.SBITOP 855.49 856.13 -0.07% -7.60% > .CRBEX Zagreb 1599.70 1599.18 +0.03 -20.71% % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 680.94 681.55 -0.09% -15.06% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 434.42 435.14 -0.17% -23.54% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1370 -0.0010 +081b -1bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.6140 -0.0870 +130b -10bps R R> ps CZ10YT= 10-year <CZ10YT= 0.9820 -0.0240 +147b -4bps RR RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1490 -0.0070 +082b -2bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.7440 0.0120 +143b +0bps R R> ps PL10YT= 10-year <PL10YT= 1.3420 0.0190 +183b +0bps RR RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 0.36 0.36 0.41 0.34 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.79 0.83 0.89 0.61 Poland 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************* ***************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)