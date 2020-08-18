CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses, leu stable amid fresh political turmoil

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its slide on Tuesday, while its regional peers held stable, as GDP data last week showed the Hungarian economy was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than other CEE countries. The forint was down 0.37%, trading at 350.05 versus the euro at 0844 GMT, as the currency broke out of the narrow range of 344-348 where it had been moving in the past few weeks. "The second-quarter drop in GDP is really bad, worse than in Poland or Slovakia, which could be the reason why some investors re-evaluated their positions," an FX trader in Budapest said. "According to the technical picture, I expect the forint to weaken further." Hungary's GDP dropped by an annual 13.6% in the second quarter, below analyst forecasts, data showed on Friday. Poland's GDP fell 8.2% year-on-year and Slovakia's economy shrunk by an annual 12.1%. The Romanian leu was stable after Romania's opposition Social Democrat Party filed a no-confidence vote against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday. The announcement is the latest sign of years of political instability that have kept the currency under pressure. The leu was trading 0.05% lower at 4.8355 to the euro on Tuesday. "The announcement of another no-confidence vote after summer holidays is another proof of political fragmentation which keeps us relatively cautious on Romanian government bonds," Raiffeisen said in a daily note. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and the Czech crown were little moved. Stocks in the region weakened, tracking European indices that slid because of escalating U.S.-China tensions and a batch of lackluster earnings results. Budapest's equities led losses by dropping 0.74% and assets in Warsaw were down 0.52%. Prague's blue chip index was down 0.42%, while Bucharest's stocks eased 0.13%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1044 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 26.1550 26.1450 -0.04% -2.76% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 350.050 348.7500 -0.37% -5.40% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.3984 4.3988 +0.01 -3.23% zloty > % EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8355 4.8330 -0.05% -0.98% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5267 7.5283 +0.02 -1.08% kuna > % EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.480 117.5800 +0.09 +0.08% dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 907.20 911.0000 -0.42% -18.68% .BUX Budapest 36264.9 36533.57 -0.74% -21.30% 3 .WIG20 Warsaw 1852.49 1862.12 -0.52% -13.84% .BETI Buchares 8700.08 8711.13 -0.13% -12.80% t .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 858.20 862.52 -0.50% -7.31% a > .CRBEX Zagreb 1603.58 1597.67 +0.37 -20.51% % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 666.81 668.99 -0.33% -16.82% 5 5> .SOFIX Sofia 433.04 433.61 -0.13% -23.78% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.0980 0.0080 +076b +1bps R R> ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.6560 -0.0310 +132b -2bps R R> ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 0.9770 -0.0180 +144b -1bps RR 10-year RR> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1790 -0.0020 +084b +0bps R R> ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.7390 -0.0130 +140b +0bps R R> ps PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.3300 -0.0040 +179b +1bps RR 10-year RR> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.33 0.33 0.42 0.34 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.76 0.81 0.86 0.60 Poland 0.21 0.21 0.24 0.23 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)