CEE MARKETS-Forint extends losses on hints of fresh rate cut

By Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended last week's losses on Monday, underperforming the region, after a central banker said there was more scope for easing after a surprise interest rate cut last week. By 0930 GMT, the forint, central Europe's worst-performing currency so far this year, was down 0.18% to trade at 355.75 to the euro, close to two-month lows. The Polish zloty, the Romanian leu and the Czech crown were virtually unchanged, in thin trading. "The FX market is rather worried that the forint will be wholly exposed to volatility as soon as the next risk off move hits EM assets," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. They added that with another 15 basis point rate cut now being priced in for July, the forint weakened towards the end of last week and "is likely to continue to underperform in the months ahead." Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Friday the National Bank of Hungary may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points in July, adding that market pricing of further aggressive rate easing was exaggerated. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1135 MARKETS CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 26.7670 26.8000 +0.12% -4.99% crown Hungary 355.7500 355.1000 -0.18% -6.92% forint Polish 4.4605 4.4620 +0.03% -4.58% zloty Romanian 4.8440 4.8417 -0.05% -1.15% leu Croatian 7.5720 7.5575 -0.19% -1.67% kuna Serbian 117.5400 117.5600 +0.02% +0.03% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 922.21 920.8800 +0.14% -17.34% Budapest 36285.41 36360.44 -0.21% -21.26% Warsaw 1759.91 1759.43 +0.03% -18.15% Buchares 8610.96 8603.86 +0.08% -13.69% t Ljubljan 854.74 857.37 -0.31% -7.68% a Zagreb 1596.12 1590.84 +0.33% -20.88% Belgrade 663.51 660.40 +0.47% -17.24% Sofia 454.08 455.15 -0.24% -20.08% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.1010 0.0380 +081bps +5bps 5-year 0.3520 -0.1070 +106bps -11bps <CZ10YT=RR 0.8100 0.0350 +128bps +3bps 10-year > Poland 2-year 0.1500 -0.0030 +086bps +0bps 5-year 0.7500 0.0190 +146bps +1bps <PL10YT=RR 1.3690 -0.0110 +184bps -2bps 10-year > FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech <P 0.29 0.29 0.31 0.34 Rep RIBOR=> Hungary <B 0.61 0.55 0.49 0.74 UBOR=> Poland <W 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.26 IBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ***************************************************** ********* (Additional reporting by jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)