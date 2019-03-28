Bonds News
March 28, 2019 / 3:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint falls as central bank calls inflation risk balanced

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Hungarian rate setter sees balanced risks, forint falls
    * CNB keeps rates om hold, its chief sees 0-2 rate hikes in
2019
    * Hungary sells bonds at lower yields amid robust demand

 (Recasts with forint decline, comments from central banker and
analysts)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, March 28 (Reuters) - The forint fell on Thursday
after National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said
inflation risks were balanced and both monetary tightening and
loosening were possible.
    The forint traded at 320.5 versus the euro at 1422
GMT.
    It was weaker by a third of a percent on the day, off a
two-month low reached at 320.89 after the central bank raised
its core inflation forecasts.  
    It has given up almost all its 2019 gains since Tuesday,
when the bank delivered its first rate increase since 2011, but
dropped its guidance about gradual monetary tightening, sending
the forint into its biggest daily decline in years.
    Nagy reaffirmed that the rate increase was one-off. He said
markets had priced in more rate hikes than justified, and that
the bank had no exchange rate target, but "we like exchange rate
stability".
    A strengthening of the dollar weighed on Central European
currencies.
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent against the euro. The
crown was steady, but trading at 25.78 it remained
near Wednesday's six-week low of 25.815.
    The Czech central bank left rates unchanged at its meeting 
on Thursday, as most analysts had expected.
    Like the Hungarian central bank, it saw balanced consumer
price risks, after calling them inflationary in a previous
assessment, mentioning the crown's slower-than-expected firming
among upwards risks.
    While Nagy did not rule out monetary easing, CNB Governor
Jiri Rusnok said it did not seem that the bank would need to
consider a rate cut, adding that he still saw chances for either
zero or up to two interest rate increases in 2019.
    Government bond yields were steady or a shade higher in the
region. Euro zone bond prices also slipped after a rally in the
past two weeks driven by expectations that a slowing global
economy would keep a lid on central bank interest rates  
    But Hungary again sold more than 100 billion forints worth
of bonds at its bi-weekly auctions at yields lower by around 40
basis points from a sale two weeks ago. Yields rose 2 to 3 basis
points after the primary sale.
    Strong demand for the three benchmark euro-denominated bonds
sold by Romania on Wednesday, despite shaky domestic political
fundamentals, signals strong appetite for high-yielding
investment-grade emerging market debt, Raiffeisen said in a
note.
    "Our Buy recommendation (for Romanian bonds) stays intact
despite relatively large supply this time as global central
banks' policies remain conducive for EM bond markets," the note
said.    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1522 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7800   25.7770    -0.01%    -0.28%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  320.5000  319.4000    -0.34%    +0.18%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2985    4.2925    -0.14%    -0.21%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7610    4.7605    -0.01%    -2.25%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4295    7.4275    -0.03%    -0.26%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8700  117.9500    +0.07%    +0.36%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1073.48  1076.960    -0.32%    +8.81%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41525.80  41316.20    +0.51%    +6.10%
 Warsaw                2319.99   2315.17    +0.21%    +1.90%
 Bucharest             8104.22   8120.74    -0.20%    +9.76%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    872.07    872.30    -0.03%    +8.43%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1791.21   1790.15    +0.06%    +2.42%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    731.60    732.55    -0.13%    -3.95%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  577.38    578.77    -0.24%    -2.87%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7400   -0.1790   +232bps    -20bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7600   -0.0020   +223bps     -3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8360    0.0080   +190bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6870    0.0120   +227bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1820    0.0080   +265bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8270    0.0120   +289bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.10      2.15      2.13      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.29      0.40      0.54      0.18
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.72      1.71      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
       
      

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by
Larry King)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below