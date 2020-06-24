CEE MARKETS-Forint falls on surprise cut as focus turns to Czech central bank

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint fell further, underperforming other currencies in the region after a surprise rate cut sent it to a one-month low, while markets focused on Wednesday's rate meeting in Prague. The National Bank of Hungary followed rate cuts in Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic to help their economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Czech rates have dropped by 200 basis points since March, the most among European Union countries, and the crown was down 0.23% ahead of a central bank (CNB) meeting, but held within a range seen throughout June. The CNB is expected to keep interest rates on hold until at least the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. With its main repo rate at 0.25%, questions have risen if the CNB could resort to unconventional policy tools like currency interventions or quantitative easing. "We do not expect the CNB to use non-standard tools in the foreseeable future," J&T Banka said in a note. The Hungarian forint fell 0.5% to 350.820 versus the euro after the NBH unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday. "The FX market had only a brief, mild reaction to the rate cut," Commerzbank said in a note. "But, this does not mean that the forint will not be impacted over a period of time." The bank called the cut a one-off, and said a reduction in the one-week deposit facility was justified. In April, the NBH introduced a one-week deposit facility at 0.9%, which helped stabilise the forint, and deployed a bond-buying programme to push yields down. "The central bank has moved away from its past liquidity management system where it steered excess liquidity and is now moving back to a more orthodox interest rate-setting monetary system," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The Polish central bank offered to buy bonds worth 12 billion zlotys as part of its QE programme. Regional stocks weakened on the latest rise in new coronavirus infections globally. Warsaw equities led losses and were down 1% by 0814 GMT. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1014 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.6600 26.5975 -0.23% -4.61% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.820 349.130 -0.48% -5.61% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4462 4.4458 -0.01% -4.27% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8435 4.8445 +0.02% -1.14% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5780 7.5765 -0.02% -1.75% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.530 117.550 +0.02% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 929.14 933.250 -0.44% -16.72% 0 .BUX Budapest 37586.0 37595.8 -0.03% -18.44% 3 3 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1807.11 1825.99 -1.03% -15.95% > .BETI Buchares 8726.26 8707.79 +0.21% -12.54% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 857.74 859.67 -0.22% -7.36% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1625.15 1630.96 -0.36% -19.44% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 666.95 670.87 -0.58% -16.81% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 455.59 455.12 +0.10% -19.81% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1180 0.0150 +078bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3660 -0.0060 +102bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8050 0.0140 +121bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.1810 -0.0020 +085bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7630 -0.0070 +142bp +0bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.4040 0.0090 +181bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.58 0.52 0.49 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.27 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alexander Smith)