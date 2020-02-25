CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of rate meeting, stocks extend coronavirus-led losses

By Luiza Ilie BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Hungary to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting later in the day. All 14 economists in a Feb. 17-19 survey said the bank would leave its base rate at 0.9%, the region's lowest. The 11 analysts who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate said it would also stay at -0.05%. The forint has firmed from repeated record lows since a central bank policymaker said earlier this month the bank will use all its tools if needed to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The hawkish comments also led to a hike in interbank Bubor rates. ING Bank said in a note it was unlikely the bank would change policy before its inflation report in March. "No doubt the press statement will acknowledge that upside risks to inflation have increased ... but the 50 basis points rise in 3-month Bubor since late January has effectively delivered two implicit 25 basis points hikes," it said. "The NBH will be reluctant to do any more right now given that inflation should peak over coming months and external headwinds to activity are growing." By 1030 GMT, the forint traded 0.2% higher versus the euro at 337.70. Erste Bank said in a note strong interbank liquidity might have helped the forint but added that "if international risk-aversion will further strengthen, that might hurt the forint more sooner or later." Elsewhere in the region, currencies rebounded slightly from Monday losses. The Polish zloty was up 0.1% while the Czech crown and Romanian leu were flat. Romania's top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis's re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister on Monday, potentially derailing plans to trigger an early parliamentary election. Government bonds "suffered in yesterday’s trading a bit after the likelihood for snap elections might have fallen," Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. "We would expect the recent bad news regarding snap elections to further eat into the recent (bond) price gains." On equity markets, Warsaw's main index led losses, falling 2%, followed by Budapest's which fell 1.7%. Prague and Bucharest were down 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1107 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 25.2300 25.2420 +0.05% +0.80% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 337.640 338.250 +0.18% -1.92% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3000 4.3027 +0.06% -1.01% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8065 4.8081 +0.03% -0.38% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4550 7.4630 +0.11% -0.13% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.510 117.580 +0.06% +0.05% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 1052.59 1058.69 -0.58% -5.65% 00 Budapest 43675.5 44381.3 -1.59% -5.22% 2 2 Warsaw 1959.04 2000.90 -2.09% -8.89% Bucharest 9827.78 9849.05 -0.22% -1.50% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 940.25 941.81 -0.17% +1.55% > Zagreb 1891.45 1922.40 -1.61% -6.24% Belgrade <.BELEX1 800.33 801.69 -0.17% -0.17% 5> Sofia 543.24 550.44 -1.31% -4.38% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7280 0.0650 +242bp +8bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5310 -0.0940 +222bp -7bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.4680 0.0260 +198bp +6bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4950 -0.0140 +218bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.6550 -0.0550 +234bp -3bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 1.9030 -0.0770 +241bp -5bps RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.39 2.32 2.16 2.39 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.76 0.90 1.03 0.60 Poland 1.72 1.69 1.66 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)