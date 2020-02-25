Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint firms ahead of rate meeting, stocks extend coronavirus-led losses

    BUCHAREST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint
strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank
rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended
losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from
the coronavirus outbreak.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of
Hungary to leave interest rates unchanged at its meeting later
in the day. All 14 economists in a Feb. 17-19 survey said the
bank would leave its base rate at 0.9%, the region's lowest. The
11 analysts who gave a forecast for the overnight deposit rate
said it would also stay at -0.05%.
    The forint has firmed from repeated record lows since a
central bank policymaker said earlier this month the bank will
use all its tools if needed to rein in higher-than-expected
inflation. The hawkish comments also led to a hike in interbank
Bubor rates. 
    ING Bank said in a note it was unlikely the bank would
change policy before its inflation report in March.
    "No doubt the press statement will acknowledge that upside
risks to inflation have increased ... but the 50 basis points
rise in 3-month Bubor since late January has effectively
delivered two implicit 25 basis points hikes," it said.
    "The NBH will be reluctant to do any more right now given
that inflation should peak over coming months and external
headwinds to activity are growing." 
    By 1030 GMT, the forint traded 0.2% higher versus the euro
at 337.70. 
    Erste Bank said in a note strong interbank liquidity might
have helped the forint but added that "if international
risk-aversion will further strengthen, that might hurt the
forint more sooner or later."
    Elsewhere in the region, currencies rebounded slightly from
Monday losses. The Polish zloty was up 0.1% while the
Czech crown and Romanian leu were flat.
    Romania's top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis's
re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as
prime minister on Monday, potentially derailing plans to trigger
an early parliamentary election.
    Government bonds "suffered in yesterday’s trading a bit
after the likelihood for snap elections might have fallen,"
Raiffeisen Bank said in a note. "We would expect the recent bad
news regarding snap elections to further eat into the recent
(bond) price gains."
    On equity markets, Warsaw's main index led losses,
falling 2%, followed by Budapest's which fell 1.7%.
Prague and Bucharest were down 0.7% and 0.2%,
respectively.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
            MARKETS   T        1107              
                               CET               
                      CURRENC                           
                      IES                        
                      Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                               s                 
                      bid      close    change   in 2020
 Czech      <EURCZK=  25.2300  25.2420   +0.05%   +0.80%
 crown      >                                    
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  337.640  338.250   +0.18%   -1.92%
 forint     >               0        0           
 Polish     <EURPLN=   4.3000   4.3027   +0.06%   -1.01%
 zloty      >                                    
 Romanian   <EURRON=   4.8065   4.8081   +0.03%   -0.38%
 leu        >                                    
 Croatian   <EURHRK=   7.4550   7.4630   +0.11%   -0.13%
 kuna       >                                    
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.510  117.580   +0.06%   +0.05%
 dinar      >               0        0           
 Note:      calculated from             1800            
 daily                                  CET      
 change                                          
                                                        
                      Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                               s                 
                               close    change   in 2020
 Prague               1052.59  1058.69   -0.58%   -5.65%
                                    00           
 Budapest             43675.5  44381.3   -1.59%   -5.22%
                            2        2           
 Warsaw               1959.04  2000.90   -2.09%   -8.89%
 Bucharest            9827.78  9849.05   -0.22%   -1.50%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP   940.25   941.81   -0.17%   +1.55%
            >                                    
 Zagreb               1891.45  1922.40   -1.61%   -6.24%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1   800.33   801.69   -0.17%   -0.17%
            5>                                   
 Sofia                 543.24   550.44   -1.31%   -4.38%
                                                        
                      Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                      (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                 in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R   1.7280   0.0650   +242bp    +8bps
            R>                                s  
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R   1.5310  -0.0940   +222bp    -7bps
            R>                                s  
   10-year  <CZ10YT=   1.4680   0.0260   +198bp    +6bps
            RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year   <PL2YT=R   1.4950  -0.0140   +218bp    +0bps
            R>                                s  
   5-year   <PL5YT=R   1.6550  -0.0550   +234bp    -3bps
            R>                                s  
   10-year  <PL10YT=   1.9030  -0.0770   +241bp    -5bps
            RR>                               s  
            FORWARD                                     
                      3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                 interba
                                                 nk
 Czech Rep               2.39     2.32     2.16     2.39
            <PRIBOR=                             
            >                                    
 Hungary                 0.76     0.90     1.03     0.60
                                                 
 Poland                  1.72     1.69     1.66     1.71
                                                 
 Note: FRA  are for ask                                 
 quotes     prices                               
 **********************************************         
 ****************                                
 
 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in
Budapest ; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
