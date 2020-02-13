CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as c.bank vows to act on inflation

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Thursday after the central bank said it will act to stabilise inflation following a higher-than-expected CPI reading. Headline inflation rose to 4.7% year-on-year in January, scaling its highest level since December 2012, data showed. The print exceeded market forecasts of 4.3% and the central bank's target range of 3% with a tolerance band of a percentage point on both sides. The central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that the bank will use all tools at its disposal to stabilise inflation at its 3% target on its five- to eight-quarter policy horizon. At 0944 GMT, the forint was bid at 338.31 against the euro, 0.4% stronger on the day, after hitting a record low of 340.31 on Wednesday. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is the most dovish in the region and has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% despite rising inflation, a stance which contrasts with the Czech central bank, which last week hiked interest rates in the face of price pressures, boosting the crown. The Czech currency gave up some gains after hitting a fresh multi-year high on Wednesday. At 0946 GMT, it was bid down 0.19% against the euro at 24.877. The Polish zloty fell 0.11% to 4.2553, while the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.7650. Romania's consumer price inflation slowed to 3.6% on the year in January from 4.0% in December, matching market expectations in a Reuters poll, data from the National Statistics Board showed. "Today's reading is consistent with our view that inflationary pressures are likely to ease in 1H20 and inflation will therefore remain mostly inside the central bank target band," Romanian bank BCR said in a note. The region's main stock indexes for the most part shrugged of fears about a jump in new coronavirus deaths and infections in China to trade broadly flat, with the exception being Warsaw's WIG 20 index, which fell more than 1%. The worst performer in Warsaw was miner JSW, which fell over 2% after its 2020-2030 strategy update disappointed investors. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields continued to rise, going up by 1.6 basis points to 2.178%. Czech 10-year yields were flat at 1.561%. "It cannot be ruled out that the level of risk aversion is already so significant that investors will stop being involved in Polish bonds," Bank Millennium analysts said in a note, referring to coronavirus fears. "In our opinion, this is currently a more likely scenario, and the long end of the Polish curve should move towards the 2.20% barrier." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1059 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 24.8650 24.8465 -0.07% +2.28% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 338.800 340.000 +0.35% -2.26% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.2564 4.2521 -0.10% +0.00% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7650 4.7670 +0.04% +0.49% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4530 7.4570 +0.05% -0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.480 117.570 +0.08% +0.08% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 1104.41 1102.94 +0.13% -1.01% 00 Budapest 44460.3 44482.4 -0.05% -3.52% 0 0 Warsaw 2101.52 2126.31 -1.17% -2.26% Bucharest 10037.3 10000.1 +0.37% +0.60% 1 8 Ljubljana <.SBITOP 981.83 983.22 -0.14% +6.05% > Zagreb 2026.25 2025.26 +0.05% +0.44% Belgrade <.BELEX1 811.49 809.70 +0.22% +1.22% 5> Sofia 569.32 568.67 +0.11% +0.21% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8060 -0.0100 +246bp +0bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.5960 -0.0780 +221bp -6bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.5610 0.0000 +197bp +3bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5680 -0.0070 +222bp +1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.8310 0.0080 +244bp +3bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 2.1770 0.0150 +258bp +5bps RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.37 2.31 2.24 2.39 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.47 0.56 0.95 0.36 Poland 1.73 1.71 1.69 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Ania Komuves, Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)