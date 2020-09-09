CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as cenbank launches swap tenders for FX liquidity

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies held stable on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint firmed and recouped some of its losses from earlier this week after the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign currency liquidity. The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it had added the tenders to its monetary policy toolkit in order to reduce volatility in the domestic fx swap market. The announcement helped the forint regain some of its losses from last week when it fell to a five-month low, analysts said. The currency was up 0.21%, trading at 358.15 versus the euro on Wednesday. "This step strengthens the forint as commercial banks do not need to buy foreign currency in the market," Equilor wrote. This is an "important message about what could be a tolerance range for the EUR/HUF exchange rate," Erste Bank said in a note. Investors were digesting fresh inflation data that did not immediately have an effect on the forint's exchange rate. Hungarian headline inflation accelerated to an annual 3.9% last month from 3.8% in July. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 4.2% in August. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. "These numbers are in line with expectations," David Nemeth, senior analyst at KH Bank wrote, adding that he expects inflation to ease in the last months of this year. Hungary has started marketing a four-tranche Samurai bond offering this week that includes a green portion, IFR reported. Hungary has already issued 3.5 billion euros of foreign currency bonds this year under a 4 billion euro plan as Hungary's budget deficit has grown because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The Czech finance ministry holds a bond auction later today, offering 2022, 2027 and 2029 bonds . The ministry has eased up on issuance since the record first-half borrowing. The Czech crown was a touch up, firming 0.04% to 26.5070 per euro. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty firmed 0.09% to 4.4538, while the Romanian leu was little moved. Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's bourse down 0.22% and Bucharest's blue-chip index sliding 0.33%. Warsaw's stocks firmed 0.89%, while Prague edged up 0.03%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1045 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech 26.5070 26.5180 +0.04 -4.06% crown % EURHUF= Hungary 358.150 358.9000 +0.21 -7.54% forint 0 % EURPLN= Polish 4.4538 4.4580 +0.09 -4.43% zloty % EURRON= Romanian 4.8585 4.8580 -0.01% -1.44% leu EURHRK= Croatian 7.5300 7.5325 +0.03 -1.12% kuna % EURRSD= Serbian 117.550 117.5700 +0.02 +0.02 dinar 0 % % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 903.95 903.6600 +0.03 -18.97 % % .BUX Budapest 34961.0 35037.61 -0.22% -24.13 8 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1749.26 1733.88 +0.89 -18.64 % % .BETI Buchares 9083.65 9114.02 -0.33% -8.96% t .SBITOP Ljubljan 847.70 844.46 +0.38 -8.44% a % .CRBEX Zagreb 1595.98 1593.10 +0.18 -20.89 % % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX15 688.65 691.45 -0.40% -14.10 5 > % .SOFIX Sofia 434.02 434.26 -0.06% -23.61 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1930 -0.0290 +090b -2bps R > ps CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.6870 -0.0320 +140b -3bps R > ps CZ10YT= <CZ10YT=R 1.1030 -0.0190 +160b -2bps RR 10-year R> ps Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.0980 -0.0300 +080b -2bps R > ps PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.6960 -0.0330 +140b -3bps R > ps PL10YT= <PL10YT=R 1.4000 0.0010 +190b +1bps RR 10-year R> ps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech < 0.37 0.39 0.44 0.34 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.82 0.93 0.99 0.62 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.23 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ********************************************** **************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)