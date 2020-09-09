Bonds News
September 9, 2020 / 9:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint firms as cenbank launches swap tenders for FX liquidity

Anita Komuves

    BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Most Central European
currencies held stable on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint
firmed and recouped some of its losses from earlier this week
after the central bank launched swap tenders for foreign
currency liquidity.        
   The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said it had added the
tenders to its monetary policy toolkit in order to reduce
volatility in the domestic fx swap market.
    The announcement helped the forint regain some of its losses
from last week when it fell to a five-month low, analysts said.
The currency was up 0.21%, trading at 358.15 versus
the euro on Wednesday.
    "This step strengthens the forint as commercial banks do not
need to buy foreign currency in the market," Equilor wrote.
    This is an "important message about what could be a
tolerance range for the EUR/HUF exchange rate," Erste Bank said
in a note. 
    Investors were digesting fresh inflation data that did not
immediately have an effect on the forint's exchange rate. 
    Hungarian headline inflation accelerated to an
annual 3.9% last month from 3.8% in July. The central bank's
tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to an annual 4.2% in
August.
    The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band
of a percentage point on either side. 
    "These numbers are in line with expectations," David Nemeth,
senior analyst at KH Bank wrote, adding that he expects
inflation to ease in the last months of this year.
    Hungary has started marketing a four-tranche Samurai bond
offering this week that includes a green portion, IFR reported. 
    Hungary has already issued 3.5 billion euros of foreign
currency bonds this year under a 4 billion euro plan as
Hungary's budget deficit has grown because of the economic
fallout from the coronavirus.
    The Czech finance ministry holds a bond auction later today,
offering 2022, 2027 and 2029 bonds        . The ministry has
eased up on issuance since the record first-half borrowing.   
    The Czech crown was a touch up, firming 0.04% to
26.5070 per euro.
    Elsewhere, the Polish zloty firmed 0.09% to
4.4538, while the Romanian leu was little moved.
    Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest's
bourse down 0.22% and Bucharest's blue-chip index
sliding 0.33%. Warsaw's stocks firmed 0.89%, while
Prague edged up 0.03%.
    
                    CEE        SNAPSHO   AT                     
                    MARKETS    T        1045 CET          
                               CURRENC                          
                               IES                        
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                               bid      close     change  in
                                                          2020
 EURCZK=  Czech                26.5070   26.5180   +0.04  -4.06%
          crown                                        %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary              358.150  358.9000   +0.21  -7.54%
          forint                     0                 %  
 EURPLN=  Polish                4.4538    4.4580   +0.09  -4.43%
          zloty                                        %  
 EURRON=  Romanian              4.8585    4.8580  -0.01%  -1.44%
          leu                                             
 EURHRK=  Croatian              7.5300    7.5325   +0.03  -1.12%
          kuna                                         %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian              117.550  117.5700   +0.02   +0.02
          dinar                      0                 %       %
          Note:     calculated from               1800          
          daily                                   CET     
          change                                          
                                                                
                               Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                        close     change  in
                                                          2020
 .PX      Prague                903.95  903.6600   +0.03  -18.97
                                                       %       %
 .BUX     Budapest             34961.0  35037.61  -0.22%  -24.13
                                     8                         %
 .WIG20   Warsaw               1749.26   1733.88   +0.89  -18.64
                                                       %       %
 .BETI    Buchares             9083.65   9114.02  -0.33%  -8.96%
          t                                               
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan              847.70    844.46   +0.38  -8.44%
          a                                            %  
 .CRBEX   Zagreb               1595.98   1593.10   +0.18  -20.89
                                                       %       %
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX15   688.65    691.45  -0.40%  -14.10
 5                  >                                          %
 .SOFIX   Sofia                 434.02    434.26  -0.06%  -23.61
                                                               %
                                                                
                               Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                               (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                  Bund    in
          Czech                                           spread
          Republic                                        
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=RR   0.1930   -0.0290   +090b   -2bps
 R                  >                                 ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=RR   0.6870   -0.0320   +140b   -3bps
 R                  >                                 ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=R   1.1030   -0.0190   +160b   -2bps
 RR       10-year   R>                                ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=RR   0.0980   -0.0300   +080b   -2bps
 R                  >                                 ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=RR   0.6960   -0.0330   +140b   -3bps
 R                  >                                 ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=R   1.4000    0.0010   +190b   +1bps
 RR       10-year   R>                                ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                               3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                          interb
                                                          ank
          Czech             <     0.37      0.39    0.44    0.34
          Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
          Hungary           <     0.82      0.93    0.99    0.62
                    BUBOR=>                               
          Poland            <     0.20      0.20    0.19    0.23
                    WIBOR=>                               
          Note:     are for ask prices                          
          FRA                                             
          quotes                                          
          **********************************************        
          ****************                                
 



 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
