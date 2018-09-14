CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, bonds steady ahead of central bank meeting

* Currencies mixed, firming on dollar retreat loses steam * Forint extends gains on improved mood over lira * Hungarian bonds tread water, central bank might tweak tools * Czech crown tests 4-week highs on rate hike bets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The forint set a three-week high against the zloty on Friday, buoyed by investors' optimism that Thursday's big Turkish central bank interest rate hike had stabilised the lira. A spillover from a plunge of the lira's weakness last month weighed on Central European currencies after jitters caused by a rally of the dollar in the past six months. "The forint, which is quite illiquid, underperformed (Central European peers) when the lira fell, so it is natural that it outperforms now," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The forint traded at its strongest levels against Poland's zloty since Aug. 21. It was still 3.9 percent weaker against the euro relative to the end of 2017, while the zloty was down 3.1 percent. The forint, trading near 4-week highs at 323.58 versus the euro at 0857 GMT, was 0.2 percent firmer from Thursday's close. Analysts expect Hungary's central bank to keep rates on hold at record lows at its meeting on Tuesday. But some of them in a Reuters poll said a likely rise in the bank's inflation forecasts could provide it with a good peg to spell out some of its plans to start to tighten liquidity in domestic markets, possibly around the end of 2018. Some analysts said a tweak in the bank's monetary policy interest rate swaps, which mainly influence long-term market rates was more likely then a reduction in fx swaps which affect short-term rates and could boost the forint. Hungarian government bonds were treading water after weeks of a rise in yields. The 10-year paper traded at 3.55 percent. "There are bets for both a policy change and no change. Thus, whatever happens, will cause market movements," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Czech and Polish bond yields mostly rose slightly, tracking Bunds, while Romanian yields were marginally lower after a strong bond auction on Thursday. The crown tested 4-month highs against the euro amid expectations that the Czech central bank will continue to increase its interest rates at its Sept. 26 meeting. The zloty weakened by 0.1 percent as the impact of a dollar selling following Wednesday's weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data faded ahead of a new set of U.S. economic figures including retail sales due later on Friday. A regional pick-up in inflation in the past months did not affect Poland, which is due to release August net inflation figures at 1200 GMT, thus the Polish central bank is unlikely to shift to less loose policy in the near future. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1057 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5110 25.5210 +0.04% +0.12% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.5800 324.1400 +0.17% -3.91% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3097 4.3060 -0.09% -3.09% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6435 4.6420 -0.03% +0.78% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4340 7.4285 -0.07% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1600 118.4100 +0.21% +0.29% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1091.05 1092.740 -0.15% +1.20% 0 Budapest 36397.04 36156.04 +0.67% -7.57% Warsaw 2241.13 2233.46 +0.34% -8.94% Bucharest 8201.03 8206.00 -0.06% +5.77% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 854.74 854.90 -0.02% +6.00% > Zagreb 1798.12 1798.80 -0.04% -2.43% Belgrade <.BELEX1 723.31 723.44 -0.02% -4.80% 5> Sofia 630.01 630.02 -0.00% -7.00% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.4610 0.0650 +202bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8420 0.0310 +203bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1910 0.0230 +176bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6240 -0.0080 +218bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5570 0.0090 +275bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2430 0.0200 +281bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.92 2.11 2.22 1.54 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.62 0.85 1.07 0.00 Poland 1.77 1.78 1.83 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Keith Weir)