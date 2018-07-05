CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, good bond auction seen after sharp rebound

* Hungary sets 2-week high, forint sharply off record lows vs euro * Hungarian bond yields retreat, good demand seen at auction * Dollar weakness on yuan stability, good German data helps * Leu underperforms after central bank held rates By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - The forint hit a two-week high and Hungarian government bonds firmed ahead of an auction as a stable yuan and robust German industry data buoyed Central European currencies on Thursday. Traders expected the auction to draw good demand, which was seen unlikely a few days ago when the forint fell to record lows and Hungarian bond yields surged to multi-year highs. The Hungarian central bank's (NBH) ultra-loose monetary policy made the forint and local bonds susceptible to selling in emerging markets due to the dollar's rally in the past months. Hungarian assets sharply rebounded while expectations grew that the NBH was considering strategies to fight inflation risks boosted by the forint's weakness. In wider markets, the Chinese yuan remained steady on Thursday and the greenback eased versus the euro after upbeat German industrial order data, all improving sentiment in Central Europe. The zloty was a touch firmer at 4.383 against the euro at 0807 GMT, and the Czech crown gained a quarter of a percent, trading around the 26 line at international desks, with Prague markets closed for a national holiday. The forint - no longer the region's worst performer in 2018 - gained 0.4 percent to 324.25. This is two percent firmer than its record lows set at 330.7 on Monday, which fuelled speculation that market pressure could push the NBH into monetary tightening. "One or two percent in one or the other direction, it is not insignificant now as this can influence how inflation will behave relative to the (NBH) target (of 2-4 percent)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The forint determines sentiment. Increased volatility makes the market repricing expectations again and again... thus we can expect a good auction now," the trader added. The government has offered to sell 50 billion forints worth of bonds at the bi-weekly auction, a lower amount than usual in the past months. Hungary's 10-year bond yield, which rose to about 3.8 percent early this week, traded at 3.5 percent, down 9 basis points from Tuesday's fixing, while the 3-year yield dropped two basis points to 1.92 percent. Elsewhere in the region, the leu continued to underperform, easing slightly as the Romanian central bank's decision on Wednesday not to increase its interest rates further disappointed some investors. Its Governor Mugur Isarescu said monetary conditions were tighter than its main interest rate suggested. "The decision to remain on hold in July was influenced by (a) rapid increase of ROBOR (interbank interest) rates ," Raiffeisen analyst Silvia Rosca said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1007 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9980 26.0640 +0.25% -1.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.2500 325.4600 +0.37% -4.11% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3819 4.3826 +0.02% -4.69% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6630 4.6610 -0.04% +0.36% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3880 7.3903 +0.03% +0.57% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8800 118.0000 +0.10% +0.53% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Budapest 36525.95 36600.25 -0.20% -7.24% Warsaw 2176.16 2182.51 -0.29% -11.58% Bucharest 7807.65 7899.99 -1.17% +0.70% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 878.17 877.94 +0.03% +8.90% > Zagreb 1796.82 1796.30 +0.03% -2.50% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.78 737.12 -0.05% -3.03% 5> Sofia 630.02 630.37 -0.06% -7.00% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6550 -0.0110 +231bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5790 0.0030 +284bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2700 0.0160 +293bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Hungary 0.75 1.05 1.28 0.30 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.85 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)