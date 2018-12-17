CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, Hungary/Poland yield spread widens

* Forint a tad firmer, Hungarian cbank may hint at tightening * Polish 10-year yield near 2-year low ahead of net CPI data * Czech annual industrial PPI picks up despite crude price fall By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The forint firmed modestly on Monday, a day before a meeting of the Hungarian central bank (NBH) that may provide some clues about future monetary tightening. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield, meanwhile, trading at 3.25 percent, offered the highest premium over Poland's corresponding paper in more than a month. The Polish yield was flat at 2.92 percent, a tad above 2-year lows reached on Friday, ahead of November Polish net inflation data due at 1300 GMT. Analysts expect a decline in annual net inflation to 0.7 percent from 0.9 percent, well below the Polish central bank's (NBP) 2.5 percent headline inflation goal. The figures could reinforce expectations that the bank will keep rates at record lows next year and possibly even longer. Along with Polish wage, output and retail sales data due before Christmas, "their overall tone should be quite 'dovish'," especially if German and U.S. data also suggest a bleaker economic outlook for 2019, Santander Bank analysts said in a note. The Hungarian central bank is seen keeping its benchmark interest rate, the region's lowest, at a record low of 0.9 percent at its meeting on Tuesday, according to the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. But the bank is seen allowing the short-term BUBOR interbank interest rates to rise slowly next year. It will discuss its quarterly inflation report at the meeting which gives it a chance to flag any future policy change, analysts said. The forint firmed 0.1 percent to 323.5 against the euro by 0934 GMT. Trade was thin and the currency was weaker then its 30-day moving average of 322.67. Hungarian government bond yields were steady after some rebound last week which followed two months of declines as a fall in global crude prices alleviated earlier inflation concerns. Czech data released on Monday showed a pick-up in the industrial producer price index in November to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent in October, despite the fall in crude prices. Czech central bank board member Vojtech Benda said last week a weaker-than-expected crown was one reason to discuss another interest rate hike at the bank's Dec. 20 meeting. The crown traded a shade weaker at 25.79 against the euro, off Friday's 10-week high of 25.72. "We expect that a majority of MPC members (including the governor) will opt to wait with the rate hike until February in order to see a rebound of inflation and CZK development," Erste analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1034 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7900 25.7850 -0.02% -0.96% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.5000 323.8400 +0.11% -3.89% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2901 4.2910 +0.02% -2.65% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6555 4.6553 -0.00% +0.52% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3960 7.3902 -0.08% +0.46% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.6000 118.4500 -0.13% -0.08% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1029.46 1028.400 +0.10% -4.52% 0 Budapest 39853.94 40125.72 -0.68% +1.21% Warsaw 2300.08 2303.41 -0.14% -6.55% Bucharest 8547.31 8574.48 -0.32% +10.23% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 792.61 797.02 -0.55% -1.71% > Zagreb 1741.06 1734.00 +0.41% -5.52% Belgrade <.BELEX1 751.24 745.55 +0.76% -1.13% 5> Sofia 589.60 589.60 +0.00% -12.97% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6600 0.0710 +227bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8260 0.0500 +210bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9680 0.0000 +171bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4130 -0.0100 +202bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3690 0.0040 +264bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9340 0.0020 +268bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.28 2.34 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.54 0.84 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.80 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones)