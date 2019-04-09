CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, inflation picks up more than expected

* Hungary headline, core CPI rise near top of target range * Forint firms, then retreats, cbank seen waiting for more data * CPI rise causes less forint weakness than in 2018 * Serbian central bank meets, seen keeping rates on hold By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - The forint firmed slightly on Tuesday as Hungarian inflation data showed a bigger-than-expected pick up in inflation towards the top of the central bank's 2-4 percent target range. Surging wages have pushed annual inflation rates higher across Central Europe this year, prompting concern in the Czech Republic and Hungary. In Poland and Serbia inflation has remained relatively low. Serbia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate, the highest in the region, unchanged at 3 percent on Tuesday. The dinar was slightly firmer against the euro at 117.84 at 0834 GMT, in line with the modest rises of most currencies in the region. The forint traded at 321.1 against the euro, up 0.1 percent. Hungary's March annual headline and core inflation came in higher than expected, at 3.7 percent and 3.8 percent respectively, driven partly by a rise in the excise tax on tobacco. Hungarian government bond yields rose by 3-5 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.14 percent, making them attractive ahead of Thursdays primary auctions, one trader said. The forint firmed to 320.7 from 321 after the data before retreating. "Some investors probably thought of monetary tightening first, but then started to reconsider that," one Budapest-based dealer said. "If the next figures are as bad as this and the central bank (NBH) says nothing, the forint could weaken gradually," the dealer added. The forint set 11-month highs at 312.65 on March 20, but fell through 322 after the NBH in late March increased its overnight deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.05 percent, but dropped its hawkish bias, saying that data would drive policy. The forint is still far from the record lows beyond 330, reached last year after a rise in headline inflation which caused worries in markets. The NBH was regarded as one of the most dovish central banks in the world that time. But fears over a global economic slowdown have made the Federal Reserve's and the euro zone's interest rate outlook more accommodative since then, reducing pressure on smaller central banks as well to tighten their policy. While the NBH's rhetoric is less dovish than last year, its interest rates are still deep below inflation and analysts said the bank would keep them low as long as it can to support lending and economic growth. But if the bank's June inflation report indicates further inflation rise, that could force the NBH to further tighten liquidity in forint markets, and possibly increase its overnight deposit rate again, CIB analyst Sandor Jobbagy said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1034 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6220 25.6260 +0.02% +0.33% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.1000 321.5000 +0.12% -0.00% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2864 4.2894 +0.07% +0.07% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7500 4.7476 -0.05% -2.02% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4360 7.4315 -0.06% -0.35% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8400 117.9500 +0.09% +0.39% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1082.66 1084.460 -0.17% +9.74% 0 Budapest 41950.56 41826.90 +0.30% +7.18% Warsaw 2374.10 2359.52 +0.62% +4.28% Bucharest 8264.06 8248.40 +0.19% +11.92% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 872.99 873.26 -0.03% +8.55% > Zagreb 1797.16 1793.55 +0.20% +2.76% Belgrade <.BELEX1 728.90 732.88 -0.54% -4.30% 5> Sofia 580.86 583.30 -0.42% -2.29% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8210 0.1500 +240bps +15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7630 0.0300 +221bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8770 0.0170 +188bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6670 -0.1160 +224bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2430 -0.0060 +269bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9170 -0.0080 +292bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.15 2.17 2.19 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.34 0.49 0.67 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)