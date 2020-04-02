Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, interbank rates jump as Hungarian central bank tightens policy

    WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint
firmed in early trade on Thursday after the central bank used
what analysts labelled an "implicit rate hike" to halt the slide
of central Europe's worst performing currency.
    Hungary's central bank (MNB) announced a new one-week
deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday, a move it said could
help reduce commercial banks' stock of overnight deposits and
manage liquidity more efficiently.
    The rate on the one-week deposit facility is equal to the
bank's base rate and far more than its overnight deposit rate
which is at -0.05%.
    By 0856 GMT the forint had strengthened 0.36% on the day
against the euro to 361.75, after setting a fresh record low of
369.54 on Wednesday.
    "The HUF fell so drastically yesterday that NBH carried out
an effective rate increase," Erste Group analysts said in a
note.
    "The EURHUF immediately reversed, albeit it remains to be
seen how effective this move will be in the longer run."
    Hungarian short-term Budapest interbank market rates jumped
about 40 basis points after the central bank's move.
 The first tender for the new one-week deposit will
be held on Thursday.
    Other central European currencies also firmed, rebounding
after a difficult session on Wednesday, when PMI data across the
region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the
coronavirus pandemic.
    The Polish zloty firmed 0.34% against the euro to
4.5760, The Czech crown gained 0.66% to 27.405. The
Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8295.
    Stocks were mixed, as investors continued to fret over the
effects of the coronavirus on businesses ahead of U.S. jobless
claims data later in the day.
    "There is only one topic - the virus. When the lockdown will
end and what are the probabilities of this ending in May or in
April," said Kamil Stolarski, Head Of Equity Research at
Santander Bank Polska.
    Warsaw's WIG 20 index was down 0.29% and Budapest's
main index was down 0.34%, while Prague's PX index
rose 1.15%.
    In Warsaw, shoe retailer CCC SA fell more than 4.5%
after the effects of the coronavirus pushed it to a first
quarter loss and it announced plans to cut costs.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields rose just
under 3 basis points to 1.747%, while Czech 10-year yields
 fell just under 6 basis points to 1.404%.
    Poland's Finance Ministry will offer bonds worth 4.0-7.0
billion zloty ($956 million-$1.7 billion) at tender on Thursday.
    The Czech Finance Ministry sold a record 87.4 billion crowns
($3.50 billion) of three bonds at auctions on Wednesday,
following up on massive debt sales last week as it accelerates
borrowing to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
    
            CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS              1057 CET            
                       CURRENCI                              
                       ES                            
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid       close     change    in 2020
 Czech                  27.4050   27.5860    +0.66%    -7.20%
 crown                                               
 Hungary               361.7500  363.0700    +0.36%    -8.46%
 forint                                              
 Polish                  4.5760    4.5914    +0.34%    -6.98%
 zloty                                               
 Romanian                4.8295    4.8268    -0.06%    -0.85%
 leu                                                 
 Croatian                7.6283    7.6300    +0.02%    -2.40%
 kuna                                                
 Serbian               117.4200  117.5200    +0.09%    +0.13%
 dinar                                               
 Note:      calculated from                1800 CET          
 daily                                               
 change                                              
                                                             
                       Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                 close     change    in 2020
 Prague                  779.57  770.6700    +1.15%   -30.12%
 Budapest              32251.07  32361.34    -0.34%   -30.01%
 Warsaw                 1478.05   1482.42    -0.29%   -31.26%
 Bucharest              7536.73   7425.44    +1.50%   -24.46%
 Ljubljana               721.77    727.00    -0.72%   -22.04%
 Zagreb                 1501.36   1471.92    +2.00%   -25.58%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15    641.11    658.97    -2.71%   -20.03%
            >                                        
 Sofia                   417.46    417.64    -0.04%   -26.52%
                                                             
                       Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                     in
 Czech                                               spread
 Republic                                            
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR    1.0810    0.0570   +174bps     +6bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR    1.2490   -0.0100   +183bps     -5bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R    1.4040   -0.0580   +183bps    -10bps
            R>                                       
 Poland                                                      
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR    1.0170   -0.1450   +168bps    -14bps
            >                                        
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR    1.3720    0.0380   +196bps     +0bps
            >                                        
   10-year  <PL10YT=R    1.7470    0.0280   +217bps     -2bps
            R>                                       
            FORWARD                                          
                       3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                     interban
                                                     k
 Czech Rep          <      0.41      0.43      0.48      1.03
            PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary            <      0.82      0.86      0.99      0.47
            BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland             <      0.62      0.51      0.48      1.17
            WIBOR=>                                  
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                               
 quotes                                              
 **************************************************          
 ************                                        
 
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergeley Szakacs and
Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
