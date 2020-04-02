CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, interbank rates jump as Hungarian central bank tightens policy

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed in early trade on Thursday after the central bank used what analysts labelled an "implicit rate hike" to halt the slide of central Europe's worst performing currency. Hungary's central bank (MNB) announced a new one-week deposit for banks at 0.9% on Wednesday, a move it said could help reduce commercial banks' stock of overnight deposits and manage liquidity more efficiently. The rate on the one-week deposit facility is equal to the bank's base rate and far more than its overnight deposit rate which is at -0.05%. By 0856 GMT the forint had strengthened 0.36% on the day against the euro to 361.75, after setting a fresh record low of 369.54 on Wednesday. "The HUF fell so drastically yesterday that NBH carried out an effective rate increase," Erste Group analysts said in a note. "The EURHUF immediately reversed, albeit it remains to be seen how effective this move will be in the longer run." Hungarian short-term Budapest interbank market rates jumped about 40 basis points after the central bank's move. The first tender for the new one-week deposit will be held on Thursday. Other central European currencies also firmed, rebounding after a difficult session on Wednesday, when PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Polish zloty firmed 0.34% against the euro to 4.5760, The Czech crown gained 0.66% to 27.405. The Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8295. Stocks were mixed, as investors continued to fret over the effects of the coronavirus on businesses ahead of U.S. jobless claims data later in the day. "There is only one topic - the virus. When the lockdown will end and what are the probabilities of this ending in May or in April," said Kamil Stolarski, Head Of Equity Research at Santander Bank Polska. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was down 0.29% and Budapest's main index was down 0.34%, while Prague's PX index rose 1.15%. In Warsaw, shoe retailer CCC SA fell more than 4.5% after the effects of the coronavirus pushed it to a first quarter loss and it announced plans to cut costs. Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields rose just under 3 basis points to 1.747%, while Czech 10-year yields fell just under 6 basis points to 1.404%. Poland's Finance Ministry will offer bonds worth 4.0-7.0 billion zloty ($956 million-$1.7 billion) at tender on Thursday. The Czech Finance Ministry sold a record 87.4 billion crowns ($3.50 billion) of three bonds at auctions on Wednesday, following up on massive debt sales last week as it accelerates borrowing to combat the coronavirus outbreak. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1057 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.4050 27.5860 +0.66% -7.20% crown Hungary 361.7500 363.0700 +0.36% -8.46% forint Polish 4.5760 4.5914 +0.34% -6.98% zloty Romanian 4.8295 4.8268 -0.06% -0.85% leu Croatian 7.6283 7.6300 +0.02% -2.40% kuna Serbian 117.4200 117.5200 +0.09% +0.13% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 779.57 770.6700 +1.15% -30.12% Budapest 32251.07 32361.34 -0.34% -30.01% Warsaw 1478.05 1482.42 -0.29% -31.26% Bucharest 7536.73 7425.44 +1.50% -24.46% Ljubljana 721.77 727.00 -0.72% -22.04% Zagreb 1501.36 1471.92 +2.00% -25.58% Belgrade <.BELEX15 641.11 658.97 -2.71% -20.03% > Sofia 417.46 417.64 -0.04% -26.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0810 0.0570 +174bps +6bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.2490 -0.0100 +183bps -5bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4040 -0.0580 +183bps -10bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.0170 -0.1450 +168bps -14bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.3720 0.0380 +196bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.7470 0.0280 +217bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.41 0.43 0.48 1.03 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.82 0.86 0.99 0.47 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.62 0.51 0.48 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Gergeley Szakacs and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)