CEE MARKETS-Forint firms marginally, central bank may signal tightening

* Forint outperforms CEE peers as Hungarian central bank meets * Bank seen holding rates, but may tweak swap tool-analysts * Hungarian yields edge up, no further big rise is seen-trader By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian government bond yields edged slowly higher and the forint firmed marginally on Tuesday as the Hungarian central bank (NBH) holds a policy meeting which may give some details of future monetary tightening. The forint traded at 324.74 against the euro at 0908 GMT, firmer by less than 0.1 percent, while its main Central European peers -- the Czech crown, the leu and the zloty -- eased about 0.1 percent. Inflation has picked up in the fast-growing region in the past months, leading to a further increase in Czech interest rates and a temporary shift towards a less dovish tone in the NBH's language at its June meeting. Hungary's annual inflation ran at 3.4 percent in August, still within the NBH's 2-4 percent target range. Inflation risks increased when a global rally of the dollar knocked the forint to record lows beyond 330 versus the euro by July, and the NBH signalled that it no longer expected loose monetary conditions to remain through its policy horizon of 5-8 quarters. It did not repeat this message in July and August. Pressure on the currency has eased since then and analysts said the bank probably did not want big movements from the current range in either direction. In a Reuters poll, analysts unanimously predicted that the bank would keep both its 0.9 percent base rate and -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate on hold when it announces its rates decision at 1200 GMT. But several analysts noted that a likely rise in the bank's forecasts in its quarterly inflation report would offer a peg for the bank to spell out some details of future monetary tightening. They said it was likely to refrain from fuelling bets for a rise at the short end of the yield curve, which could boost the forint. But it may tweak its monetary policy interest rate swap instrument (MIRS) which has provided liquidity to banks for buying long-term government bonds. Hungary's 10-year benchmark bond yield reached 2-1/2-month highs on Monday. Early on Tuesday it traded at 3.65 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday's fixing. "I do not think, though, that a tweak in the MIRS tool would cause an upheaval," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said, adding that the bank had planned to end the instrument at the end of the year anyway. Polish and Czech government bonds were mixed and rangebound. Equities were also mixed. Warsaw's bluechip index jumped 1.1 percent, rebounding from Monday's 8-week lows, driven by bank stocks. In Prague, Moneta Money Bank shares rose around 1.5 percent, on track for its biggest daily move in seven weeks, on Tuesday after it raised its profit and dividend outlook for this year following the sale of a package of bad loans. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1108 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4600 25.4500 -0.04% +0.32% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.7400 325.0000 +0.08% -4.26% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3021 4.2982 -0.09% -2.92% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6465 4.6415 -0.11% +0.71% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4265 +0.02% +0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.3400 +0.16% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1096.19 1092.080 +0.38% +1.67% 0 Budapest 35726.40 35819.90 -0.26% -9.27% Warsaw 2236.01 2210.99 +1.13% -9.15% Bucharest 8186.44 8170.91 +0.19% +5.58% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 851.29 850.03 +0.15% +5.57% > Zagreb 1798.26 1792.47 +0.32% -2.42% Belgrade <.BELEX1 724.09 724.46 -0.05% -4.70% 5> Sofia 627.48 627.84 -0.06% -7.38% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5110 0.0120 +206bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8130 0.0420 +198bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1690 -0.0030 +172bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6220 -0.0100 +217bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5550 0.0020 +272bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2410 0.0160 +279bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.92 2.11 2.22 1.55 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.57 0.79 1.04 0.21 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.83 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Stamp)