CEE MARKETS-Forint firms to 4-week high on hawkish central bank, ratings outlook

By Anita Komuves Feb 17 (Reuters) - The forint firmed to a new four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on the country's debt to positive by rating agency Standard and Poor's. The forint rose 0.33% to 334.80 versus the euro, in tandem with the Czech crown, which gained 0.35% to the euro, both currencies supported by recent hawkish messages from local monetary policy makers. The Czech central bank unexpectedly hiked rates earlier this month, which boosted the crown. The currency has gained 2.6% to the euro this year. Higher-than-expected inflation data and low GDP growth, published on Friday, further strengthened the crown according to analysts. "With the inflation that high, the likelihood of the central bank cutting rates this year could be smaller," analysts at Erste's Ceska Sporitelna analysts said in a note. Hungary's ultra-dovish central bank on Thursday pledged to deploy its full monetary arsenal to rein in higher-than-expected inflation. The NBH has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% since 2016. "The HUF reacted positively with Vice Governor Nagy announcing that the central bank is ready to 'use all available tools to achieve the inflation target', including rates and liquidity management," Bank of America analysts said in a note. "The central bank will focus on FX swaps tool until the March 24 decision, when forecasts are updated in the new Inflation Report." The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday which will be closely eyed by market players. The bank offered 320 million euros worth of swaps to banks. Results will be published after 1400 GMT. S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Hungary to positive from stable on strong economic growth prospects and as macroeconomic imbalances remain contained. Fitch, however, affirmed Hungary's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB', with a stable outlook. Markets are reacting to the positive decision by S&P, dealers in Budapest said, adding that the NBH's comments last week were still the main factor boosting the forint. Stock markets gained, as nerves over the coronavirus have calmed to some extent following stimulus measure from China. Budapest led gains by rising 0.8%. The Polish stock market rose 0.2%. The zloty, however, traded 0.1% lower to the euro after inflation rose faster than expected in January, according to data published on Friday. Earlier this month, Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski reiterated his long-held view that the bank's main interest rate will most likely stay at a record low of 1.5% until the end of the current rate-setting panel's term in 2022. "Governor Glapinski continued to guide towards rates stability until 2022 but the overshooting inflation is likely to allow for the hawkish MPC members to be vocal about delivering a hike; however, reaching a majority unless Glapinski changes sides will remain difficult," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1036 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.7880 24.8740 +0.35% +2.60% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 334.800 335.900 +0.33% -1.09% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.2520 4.2462 -0.14% +0.10% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.7735 4.7694 -0.09% +0.31% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.4470 7.4505 +0.05% -0.02% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.500 117.510 +0.01% +0.06% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 1102.19 1102.93 -0.07% -1.20% 00 .BUX Budapest 45263.1 44905.9 +0.80% -1.78% 1 8 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2120.03 2115.29 +0.22% -1.40% > .BETI Buchares 10113.1 10099.8 +0.13% +1.36% t 0 2 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 980.74 979.87 +0.09% +5.93% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2036.33 2032.21 +0.20% +0.94% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 817.49 817.49 +0.00% +1.97% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 560.45 558.70 +0.31% -1.35% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 1.7870 -0.0280 +244bp -3bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 1.6220 -0.0820 +224bp -8bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 1.5890 -0.0090 +199bp -1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 1.6180 0.0040 +227bp +0bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 1.8700 0.0210 +249bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 2.1980 0.0090 +260bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 2.39 2.33 2.26 2.39 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.85 0.96 1.10 0.50 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.74 1.73 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague and Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)