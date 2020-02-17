Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Forint firms to 4-week high on hawkish central bank, ratings outlook

Anita Komuves

    By Anita Komuves
    Feb 17 (Reuters) - The forint firmed to a new
four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention
by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in
the outlook on the country's debt to positive by rating agency
Standard and Poor's.
    The forint rose 0.33% to 334.80 versus the euro,
in tandem with the Czech crown, which gained 0.35% to
the euro, both currencies supported by recent hawkish messages
from local monetary policy makers.
    The Czech central bank unexpectedly hiked rates earlier this
month, which boosted the crown. The currency has gained 2.6% to
the euro this year.
    Higher-than-expected inflation data and low GDP growth,
published on Friday, further strengthened the crown according to
analysts. 
    "With the inflation that high, the likelihood of the central
bank cutting rates this year could be smaller," analysts at
Erste's Ceska Sporitelna analysts said in a note.
    Hungary's ultra-dovish central bank on Thursday pledged to
deploy its full monetary arsenal to rein in higher-than-expected
inflation. The NBH has kept its benchmark rate at a record low
of 0.9% since 2016.
    "The HUF reacted positively with Vice Governor Nagy
announcing that the central bank is ready to 'use all available
tools to achieve the inflation target', including rates and
liquidity management," Bank of America analysts said in a note.
    "The central bank will focus on FX swaps tool until the
March 24 decision, when forecasts are updated in the new
Inflation Report."
    The central bank will hold its weekly FX swap tender
providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday
 which will be closely eyed by market players. The bank
offered 320 million euros worth of swaps to banks. Results will
be published after 1400 GMT.
    S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Hungary
to positive from stable on strong economic growth prospects and
as macroeconomic imbalances remain contained. Fitch, however,
affirmed Hungary's long-term foreign-currency issuer default
rating at 'BBB', with a stable outlook.
    Markets are reacting to the positive decision by S&P,
dealers in Budapest said, adding that the NBH's comments last
week were still the main factor boosting the forint. 
    Stock markets gained, as nerves over the coronavirus have
calmed to some extent following stimulus measure from China.
Budapest led gains by rising 0.8%. The Polish stock market
 rose 0.2%.
    The zloty, however, traded 0.1% lower to the euro
after inflation rose faster than expected in January, according
to data published on Friday.
    Earlier this month, Polish central bank head Adam Glapinski
reiterated his long-held view that the bank's main interest rate
will most likely stay at a record low of 1.5% until the end of
the current rate-setting panel's term in 2022.
    "Governor Glapinski continued to guide towards rates
stability until 2022 but the overshooting inflation is likely to
allow for the hawkish MPC members to be vocal about delivering a
hike; however, reaching a majority unless Glapinski changes
sides will remain difficult," Morgan Stanley said in a note on
Friday.

                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1036              
                                     CET               
                            CURRENC                           
                            IES                        
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  24.7880  24.8740   +0.35%   +2.60%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  334.800  335.900   +0.33%   -1.09%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.2520   4.2462   -0.14%   +0.10%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.7735   4.7694   -0.09%   +0.31%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4470   7.4505   +0.05%   -0.02%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.500  117.510   +0.01%   +0.06%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague             1102.19  1102.93   -0.07%   -1.20%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           45263.1  44905.9   +0.80%   -1.78%
                                  1        8           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2120.03  2115.29   +0.22%   -1.40%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           10113.1  10099.8   +0.13%   +1.36%
         t                        0        2           
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   980.74   979.87   +0.09%   +5.93%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  2036.33  2032.21   +0.20%   +0.94%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   817.49   817.49   +0.00%   +1.97%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   560.45   558.70   +0.31%   -1.35%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   1.7870  -0.0280   +244bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.6220  -0.0820   +224bp    -8bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.5890  -0.0090   +199bp    -1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   1.6180   0.0040   +227bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.8700   0.0210   +249bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   2.1980   0.0090   +260bp    +1bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                   FORWARD                                    
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     2.39     2.33     2.26     2.39
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.85     0.96     1.10     0.50
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     1.73     1.74     1.73     1.71
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note:     are for ask                                
         FRA       prices                              
         quotes                                        
 

 (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague and Alicja
Ptak in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
