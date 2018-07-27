CEE MARKETS-Forint firms vs euro and zloty ahead of U.S. data

* Forint extends gains and zloty dips ahead of U.S. data * Investors still closing short forint positions in light trade By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 27 (Reuters) - The forint extended the week's gains on Friday as investors continued to close short positions taken during this year's sell-off in emerging markets. The forint and Hungarian government bonds hit hardest as the dollar surged, Central European assets were sold off and the Hungarian central bank (NBH) kept its ultraloose policy despite a regional pick-up in inflation over the past few months. Worries that a weak forint might boost inflation peaked in early July and pushed the forint to record lows above 330 against the euro. But with the dollar retreating from its June peaks, pressure on the NBH to tighten policy has eased, and the forint continued to climb on Friday despite a firmer dollar. The forint firmed a quarter of a percent against the euro to 323.4 by 0947 GMT, up 0.1 pct, extending this week's gain to 0.7 percent. The zloty, which has been moving in tandem with the forint in most of this year, was down 0.3 pct. Hungarian government bond yields were flat after losing about 15 basis points on Thursday. Budapest's main stock index rose to an 18-day high, while Central European stocks were mixed. Forint buyers shrugged off Friday's new figures showing a drop in Hungary's unemployment rate to a record low 3.6 percent, even though the data suggested further pressure to boost wages and consumer demand in the economy. Traders said the recovery in Hungary's markets was helped by light holiday trading. If global markets stay supportive, the forint may even reach 320 versus the euro, a level last seen in early June, one Budapest-based dealer said. A major imminent risk factor is U.S. second-quarter economic output data, due later on Friday. A strong reading could weigh on assets in emerging markets if it suggests faster Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The forint also rebounded against the zloty, recovering from 3-year lows set this week. The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, is also exposed to the mood in global markets but has lost less than the forint this year as Poland's inflation remains lower. Elsewhere, the crown retreated slightly from Thursday's 7-week highs versus the euro, which it reached on the back of expectations that the Czech central bank would continue to increase interest rates as soon as at its Aug. 2 meeting. The leu was steady, after a sharp retreat from two-month highs on Thursday in illiquid trade. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1029 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6280 25.6200 -0.03% -0.34% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.0200 323.7600 +0.23% -3.75% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2920 4.2843 -0.18% -2.69% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6355 4.6375 +0.04% +0.95% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4000 7.4025 +0.03% +0.41% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9000 117.9300 +0.03% +0.51% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1094.73 1092.890 +0.17% +1.54% 0 Budapest 35876.37 35624.91 +0.71% -8.89% Warsaw 2295.35 2304.67 -0.40% -6.74% Bucharest 8029.74 8016.71 +0.16% +3.56% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.28 886.08 +0.14% +10.03% > Zagreb 1832.28 1832.81 -0.03% -0.57% Belgrade <.BELEX1 754.46 743.60 +1.46% -0.70% 5> Sofia 633.45 635.43 -0.31% -6.49% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3140 0.1440 +192bps +14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6100 0.0050 +183bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1710 0.0210 +176bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6170 -0.0120 +222bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5150 0.0020 +273bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1640 0.0170 +276bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.51 0.72 0.21 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.81 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Louise Ireland)