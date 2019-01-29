CEE MARKETS-Forint gains as central bank is seen turning more hawkish

* Hungarian central bank expected to take a more hawkish stance * Forint gains against euro, sets eight-month high versus zloty * Romanian ruling party blames central bank for leu's fall By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The forint gained Tuesday on expectations the Hungarian central bank will flag tighter policy if core inflation rises further. That would reinforce comments by Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, who two weeks ago linked tightening to a rise in tax-adjusted inflation, excluding food and energy prices, to 3 percent or more. It rose to 2.9 percent in December from 2.7 percent in November. Some analysts did not rule out that the bank may signal a cut in its FX swap stock, which could lead to a rise in short-term interbank rates. The forint traded at 317.11 against the euro at 0940 GMT, up 0.1 percent, and set an eight-month high against its main Central European peer, the zloty. "The bank is unlikely to go beyond confirming what Nagy said," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. A hawkish central bank statement could send the forint towards 315; a disappointment could weaken it towards 319 to 320, the dealer said. Hungarian government bonds were little changed. Investors watch to see whether signs of economic slowdown in the euro zone or domestic inflation trends have a bigger influence on rate setters, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "They have been trying to decouple from the European Central Bank as they feel that domestic inflation is on a different course," the trader added. Headline inflation declined across the region in recent months. While the Polish central bank has been relaxed over inflation trends, the Czech central bank is expected to raise its rates further. Romanian markets have been shocked by taxes on banks and energy companies this year. The bank tax, which is linked to interbank rate, in particular is troubling the Romanian central bank. The worry over policy has knocked the leu to record lows versus the euro by last week. The leu strengthened to 4.7625 against the euro, still supported by a seasonal jump in interbank rates in the first days of commercial banks' one-month reserve period since Friday. Central bank intervention in the currency market could increase interbank rates and banks' tax burden further. "A softening of the bank tax and a more orthodox fiscal tightening would make us more constructive," Morgan Stanley analyst Diana Pasquale said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7450 25.7730 +0.11% -0.15% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.1100 317.3500 +0.08% +1.25% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2960 4.2907 -0.12% -0.15% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7625 4.7681 +0.12% -2.28% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4240 7.4265 +0.03% -0.19% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4000 118.4900 +0.08% -0.08% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1023.21 1025.140 -0.19% +3.71% 0 Budapest 41348.90 41332.31 +0.04% +5.65% Warsaw 2379.44 2370.62 +0.37% +4.52% Bucharest 6896.39 7005.96 -1.56% -6.60% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 834.89 834.53 +0.04% +3.81% > Zagreb 1758.94 1760.28 -0.08% +0.58% Belgrade <.BELEX1 699.64 699.20 +0.06% -8.15% 5> Sofia 574.57 573.51 +0.18% -3.35% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7400 0.0060 +232bps +0bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6890 -0.0060 +202bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7890 -0.0480 +158bps -5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4950 -0.0070 +207bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1840 -0.0150 +251bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8070 -0.0010 +260bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.06 2.09 2.11 2.00 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.51 0.75 0.15 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)