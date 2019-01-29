CEE MARKETS-Forint gives up ground, central bank does not turn more hawkish

* Hungarian central bank does not take a more hawkish stance * Forint retreats from eight-month high vs euro and zloty * Romania says will not issue debt at unreasonably high yields * Romanian long-term government bond yields fall, leu firms (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, new comments, Romanian bond yield decline) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The forint retreated from eight-month highs against the euro and its Central European peer the zloty on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank (NBH) did not adopt more hawkish language after its monetary policy meeting. Many market participants had expected the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to reinforce comments two weeks ago by Deputy Governor Marton Nagy linking potential policy tightening to a rise in tax-adjusted inflation, excluding food and energy prices, to 3 percent or more. The central bank's favoured measure of inflation, it rose to 2.9 percent in December from 2.7 percent in November. Instead the bank restated its commitment to a "gradual and cautious" normalisation of monetary policy, without providing any new clues about the timing. The forint traded at 317.2 versus the euro at 1456 GMT after the central bank kept its base rate at 0.9 percent and overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, as expected. That was off an eight-month peak of 317.07 hit earlier on Tuesday but still firmer from Monday and 2 percent up from its level before Nagy's comments. Against the zloty it retreated from an eight-month high of 73.695 to 73.806. Poland's central bank has been relaxed about a decline in headline inflation across the region in recent months, whereas the Czech central bank is expected to raise its rates further. No change in the statement's tone only means a delay in a likely tightening of monetary conditions in Hungary, analysts said. The timing of measures will hinge on economic data, and the bank's March inflation report may offer a good opportunity, CIB analysts said in a note. "In the first stage of normalization, the NBH could influence market interest rates by narrowing liquidity, and in the next stage (or parallel), it can modify monetary conditions via its interest rate corridor," they added. Romanian markets have been shocked by taxes on banks and energy companies this year. The leu firmed 0.2 percent to 4.7575 against the euro, drifting further off last week's record lows, helped by a seasonal rise in interbank interest rates in the past days as a new reserve period started for commercial banks. Long-term Romanian government bond yields fell about 20 basis points, reversing part of the past week's strong rise, after Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said the government would not issue debt at unreasonably high yields. The government scrapped an auction of 2031-expiry bonds on Monday. Teodorovici said the government could cover six months worth of funding. The outlook of Romanian assets remains uncertain as the bank tax linked to interbank interest rates has hit trust in the business environment and causes confusion over monetary policy, analysts said. Bucharest's stock index fell further to a 2-week low, shedding almost one percent as lender Banca Transilvania shares stocks tested 2-and-1/2-year lows. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1556 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7660 25.7730 +0.03% -0.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.2000 317.3500 +0.05% +1.22% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2967 4.2907 -0.14% -0.17% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7575 4.7681 +0.22% -2.18% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4250 7.4265 +0.02% -0.20% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4500 118.4900 +0.03% -0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1028.08 1025.140 +0.29% +4.21% 0 Budapest 41205.22 41332.31 -0.31% +5.28% Warsaw 2384.78 2370.62 +0.60% +4.75% Bucharest 6949.24 7005.96 -0.81% -5.88% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 838.28 834.53 +0.45% +4.23% > Zagreb 1758.12 1760.28 -0.12% +0.53% Belgrade <.BELEX1 698.73 699.20 -0.07% -8.27% 5> Sofia 574.01 573.51 +0.09% -3.44% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8750 0.1420 +245bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.6570 -0.0380 +199bps -4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.7890 -0.0480 +159bps -5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4990 -0.0030 +207bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1730 -0.0260 +250bps -3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.7820 -0.0260 +258bps -2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.12 2.14 2.00 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.55 0.79 0.15 Poland 1.71 1.72 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)