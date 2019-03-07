CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 10-month high, inflation prospects overshadow ECB

* Main CEE currencies ease as dovish ECB comments hit euro * Forint touches 10-month high vs euro ahead of CPI figures * Government bond yields track Bunds lower * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold as expected (Recasts with ECB comments, forint rise to 10-month high, new comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - Dovish comments from the European Central Bank knocked the forint down from 10-month highs and weakened Central Europe's major currencies on Thursday. The forint initially jumped from 5-week highs to a 10-month high of 315 against the euro, driven by expectations that upcoming February inflation data in Hungary will prompt monetary tightening. But by 1531 GMT it had retreated to 315.9, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday. Poland's zloty shed 0.3 percent, to trade at 4.3105 versus the euro and the Czech crown eased 0.2 percent to 25.63. The currencies started to weaken as the euro lost ground against the dollar. Buying of the U.S. currency often spurs selling in emerging markets, including in eastern Europe. The euro's fall versus the dollar followed the European Central Bank's decision to push out the timing of its first post-crisis interest rate increase from this autumn to 2020 at the earliest and offered banks a new round of cheap loans. A delay in ECB rate increases can reduce pressure on Central Europe's monetary authorities to tighten policy. The Hungarian central bank (NBH) signalled early this year that a rise in tax-adjusted core inflation to or above 3 percent could trigger monetary tightening. Expectations the bank could start to tighten liquidity in forint markets have strengthened the forint by almost 2 percent this year. Hungary is due to release February inflation figures early on Friday. "After these (dovish) ECB comments, it would be interesting to see the NBH moving into the opposite direction ... but there are some expectations that tomorrow's inflation data will prompt the bank to do something," one Budapest-based dealer said. Hungarian government bond yields, meanwhile, dropped by 4-5 basis points along the curve from Wednesday's fixing, tracking a fall in Bund yields. Hungary's 5-year bonds traded at 2.2 percent, while its Polish rival shed 5 basis points to 2.2075 percent. "Either the forint market or the debt market is wrong as the forint is firming, while expectations for monetary tightening should have pushed up short-term yields," one Budapest-based trader said. "We will be smarter after tomorrow's inflation figures." Elsewhere in the region, the Serbian central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected, saying that inflation expectations remained low. A March 1-6 Reuters poll of analysts saw the forint easing mildly over the coming year. The Czech crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= were expected to firm, and the dinar to weaken by almost one percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1540 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6000 25.5850 -0.06% +0.42% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.1000 315.4500 +0.11% +1.90% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2985 4.2977 -0.02% -0.21% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7415 4.7444 +0.06% -1.85% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4110 7.4175 +0.09% -0.01% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0800 118.0600 -0.02% +0.19% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1073.12 1080.530 -0.69% +8.77% 0 Budapest 41010.80 41086.90 -0.19% +4.78% Warsaw 2323.39 2327.16 -0.16% +2.05% Bucharest 7868.07 7917.90 -0.63% +6.56% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 868.49 865.84 +0.31% +7.99% > Zagreb 1766.41 1766.70 -0.02% +1.01% Belgrade <.BELEX1 693.48 697.65 -0.60% -8.96% 5> Sofia 584.43 583.00 +0.25% -1.69% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8980 0.1020 +243bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8330 0.0210 +222bps +6bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9160 -0.0020 +183bps +4bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.1110 +214bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2270 -0.0390 +262bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8760 -0.0330 +279bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.24 2.30 2.32 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.63 0.82 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade Editing by Kirsten Donovan/Susan Fenton/Jane Merriman)